Woodworking: 8 steps to building your own wooden house

A good sturdy house can come in the form of a wooden shack that brings together comfort, security, and a little bit of fairy tale imagery. Take it from a few country houses that have been built to last longer and cozier! But you can always go for a vacation-type wooden house that you can run to when it just gets too boring at home. Think of it as your little hideaway.

In Penafiel, Porto district of Portugal, there stands a wooden house that's as enchanting as its surrounding forest. Take a look at how it was built by reading further!