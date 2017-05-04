Your browser is out-of-date.

Woodworking: 8 steps to building your own wooden house

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Rustic style house Solid Wood Wood effect
A good sturdy house can come in the form of a wooden shack that brings together comfort, security, and a little bit of fairy tale imagery. Take it from a few country houses that have been built to last longer and cozier! But you can always go for a vacation-type wooden house that you can run to when it just gets too boring at home. Think of it as your little hideaway.

In Penafiel, Porto district of Portugal, there stands a wooden house that's as enchanting as its surrounding forest. Take a look at how it was built by reading further!

1. Gather wood

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)
The key of course to a strong wooden house is choosing a good kind of wood. The architects made use of oak wood for this project. It's got a beautiful texture to it and the longer it gets, the better the color of the wood would look. Check out our carpenters at homify for more ideas.

2. Build the skeleton

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)
At this point, the framework of the shack is made. This includes the base, the foundations, and the rafters.

3. Secure the framework

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood)
Since this house is situated in a forest it was important for the architects to make sure that the structure also secured its inhabitants so reinforcing the walls were necessary. You can either appear imposing or unassuming in a forest and this house chose to do both but with a little primping job for aesthetics.

4. Build the cladding

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Rustic style house Solid Wood Wood effect
After meticulously working on the foundation, they now worked on enhancing the beauty of the house by following a cool cabin design. You've got here a well-polished wooden surface on every plane. Check out how the lines on the planks also help to give it an extra cosmetic lift. And true to the security concern, they also chose to limit the openings in this exterior which translate to how cozy and safe it can be living inside.

5. Construct a path walk

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Rustic style house Solid Wood Wood effect
To keep it more interesting, add a wooden path walk that links to the porch. It's also cool if you add railings like the ones here to make it look like an exciting summer cabin.

6. Furnish with modern items

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Captivate your guests by bringing modern design inside the wooden shack. Notably, the wooden walls and floor here are smoother than you'd expect coming from the exterior. In fact these look like they belong to an actual country home. Meanwhile, to save yourself from the trouble of decorating and maintaining this place, take inspiration from minimalist style as well.

7. Place the bed near nature

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Rustic style bathroom Solid Wood Wood effect
Staying in a cabin is fun in itself but sleeping in one right at a spot that gives a spectacular view of the outdoors is even more wonderful. This bedroom for one faces nature, so waking up in the morning seems absolutely blissful and refreshing.

8. Pay attention to bathroom designers

Casa em Cabeça Santa (Penafiel, Portugal), NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) NORMA | Nova Arquitectura em Madeira (New Architecture in Wood) Rustic style bathroom Solid Wood Wood effect
If you really want to pursue cabin-living, it would be most helpful if you go all out and remember to be particular with your bathroom. We're not saying that it should be so flamboyant, instead, we prefer the bathroom to be as simple and sophisticated as this one! The sink and its counter definitely carry contemporary style well and hitting this wooden space with yellow light also elevates the chicness.

See these 20 traditional wooden homes we're saving up for too!

Woodworking DIY: How to repair and restore wood in your house

