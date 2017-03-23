A simple home with a stylish surprise

Did you know, some houses are like precious pearls—hidden behind the shells are beautiful surprises. Though the exterior may look plain (not dirty or cluttered, take note!), the interior is incredibly eye-catching!

In fact, this house is more charming than it looks. It isn't necessarily perfect, but there are deep, interesting corners around the house that can keep one on his toes.

If you cannot imagine what it is, let's take a look at these special projects we have chosen to present you today. The architect of LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG brings you a square house that will totally surprise you!