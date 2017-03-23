A simple home with a stylish surprise

Did you know, some houses are like precious pearls—hidden behind the shells are beautiful surprises. Though the exterior may look plain (not dirty or cluttered, take note!), the interior is incredibly eye-catching!
In fact, this house is more charming than it looks. It isn't necessarily perfect, but there are deep, interesting corners around the house that can keep one on his toes.
If you cannot imagine what it is, let's take a look at these special projects we have chosen to present you today. The architect of LENGACHER EMMENEGGER PARTNER AG brings you a square house that will totally surprise you!
Although the house is surrounded by beautiful lights, the exterior is simply plain. It's nothing but mossy gray squares and empty lawns. And empty cement yard Enjoy the stairs up the stairs, because they can be on the roof for cleaning and other maintenance in the future.
Do not highlight with flashy colors—it might just ruin the theme. At the same time, use only a few decorative items such as potted plants—the key is to look low-key fashionable! Look amazing with lesser complicated details.
Start with the shade of trees planted around the building, making the atmosphere feel and look cool. Having greens right at your doorstep gives a natural and refreshing vibe that sets the lively mood—plus all the underlying benefits it can give to your family.
The 'metallic' kitchen counter gleams in shiny silver as its dominating color. To achieve a harmonious style, the outside or patio is covered in gray, mixed with white hues. As you can see, there aren't much home accessories to clutter the house. Have furniture and appliances only as needed to keep the kitchen looking spotless clean and spacious; nothing makes it as classy having a spic and span feel, particularly in this area of the house.
Here, the living room and dining room overlaps in the same zone. No walls or doors; the sections are seemingly divided by the two pots, which also creates a natural and light atmosphere. This set up is suitable for light-sensitive areas.
Indeed, this is a plain terrace but you have the option to make it look lively. Why not open the door completely and welcome the fresh breeze. Or, you can take a chair outside and breath in some air to relax. Positioning the dining room near this section gives a totally pleasant ambiance.
If you have other rooms such as the guest room, be sure to maintain and emphasize the existing theme of simplicity. However, always remember to bring out a refreshing atmosphere, add some greens by planting trees inside.