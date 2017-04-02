41 photos of houses with amazing facades!

In the world of home and design, first impressions last. And, to make a good one, appearance is everything. This is the very reason why homeowners, together with their architects, place special attention to planning, designing, and constructing the house's façade, because not only will it one day define their taste and sense of style (like a calling card of sorts), but also because people are just naturally drawn to something that is aesthetically pleasing. Well, we know we are! So, if you're preparing to build a house and at a loss for what type of exterior would match you and your family, this list we've compiled on some of the best façades on homify might just inspire your next project: