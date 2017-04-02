Your browser is out-of-date.

41 photos of houses with amazing facades!

homify_PH homify_PH
Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Tropical style houses
In the world of home and design, first impressions last. And, to make a good one, appearance is everything. This is the very reason why homeowners, together with their architects, place special attention to planning, designing, and constructing the house's façade, because not only will it one day define their taste and sense of style (like a calling card of sorts), but also because people are just naturally drawn to something that is aesthetically pleasing. Well, we know we are! So, if you're preparing to build a house and at a loss for what type of exterior would match you and your family, this list we've compiled on some of the best façades on homify might just inspire your next project:

1. Contemporary hut inspired by Brazilian culture

Casa Eugênia por Joao Diniz Arquitetura, JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA Modern home
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA
JOAO DINIZ ARQUITETURA

2. Stone front

Casa Cor 2015/ A Casa da Gente, Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores Tropical style garden
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores
Marina Linhares Decoração de Interiores

3. Facade with slatted coating the whole external wall

MANIFESTO HOUSE, james&mau james&mau Modern home
james&amp;mau

james&mau
james&amp;mau
james&mau

4. Beach house that opens up to a garden

Rústica e Colonial, RAC ARQUITETURA RAC ARQUITETURA Terrace
RAC ARQUITETURA

RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA
RAC ARQUITETURA

5. The classic combination of brown and white

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Terrace
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

6. A simple cream-colored home

Casa TM , Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

7. Glass, metal, and cement

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern home
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

8. Symmetry

Casa Angra I, Escala Arquitetura Escala Arquitetura Country style house
Escala Arquitetura

Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura
Escala Arquitetura

9. With double height ceiling and imposing main block

Casa Cris e Luciano, Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores Minimalist house
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores
Livia Martins Arquitetura e Interiores

10. Made modern by glass

Casa Corrego grande, Roma Arquitetura Roma Arquitetura Classic style houses
Roma Arquitetura

Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura
Roma Arquitetura

11. Tropical style with pergola and plants

Chalé na Montanha - MVDA, Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento Country style house Yellow
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento
Carlos Eduardo de Lacerda Arquitetura e Planejamento

12. Ultra-modern

Em meio à Natureza, Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura Rustic style house
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura
Izabela Kassar Moretzsohn Arquitetura

13. Contrasting textures between different blocks

Casa Alphaville, Martins Lucena Arquitetos Martins Lucena Arquitetos Tropical style houses
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos
Martins Lucena Arquitetos

14. With curved and modern lines

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Minimalist with front garden and wood-covered bow

Residência J&F - projeto arquitetônico: Paulo Delmondes | fotos: Gilson Barbosa, Studio Gilson Barbosa Studio Gilson Barbosa Modern home
Studio Gilson Barbosa

Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa
Studio Gilson Barbosa

16. Modern villa with open-plan style

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style house
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

17. Open to nature with a large mezzanine in the upper block

Casa de Campo - Quinta do Lago - Tarauata, Olaa Arquitetos Olaa Arquitetos Country style house
Olaa Arquitetos

Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos
Olaa Arquitetos

18. Asian-inspired

Casa Folha, Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura
Mareines+Patalano Arquitetura

19. Container house

Loft-Container 20', Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Minimalist house
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

20. An urban chalet with a mysterious vibe

PROJETO ARQUITETÔNICO DA RESIDÊNCIA PRUNER, ArchDesign STUDIO ArchDesign STUDIO Rustic style house
ArchDesign STUDIO

ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO
ArchDesign STUDIO

21. With front porch extended over the garden to enjoy the afternoon

CASA COM VIDRO E MADEIRA, NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style house
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES
NATALIE TRAMONTINI ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES

22. Rustic and cheerful

Projeto, Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores Country style house
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores

Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel—Arquitetura + Interiores
Isnara Gurgel - Arquitetura + Interiores

23. Cubic glass-front home

Pocket House homify Rustic style house
homify

Pocket House

homify
homify
homify

24. Cozy simplicity with a small grassy garden

Residência E&A, Daniele Galante Arquitetura Daniele Galante Arquitetura Modern home
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura
Daniele Galante Arquitetura

25. Mexican-style facade

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

26. Almost hidden in a steep terrain and wooden panel

RESIDÊNCIA RMJ, Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Felipe Bueno Arquitetura Modern home
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura
Felipe Bueno Arquitetura

27. At one with nature

M&M House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern home
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

28. Wood and plants

Loft Sustentável - Ambiente da Casa Cor SC 2015, Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Studium Saut Arte & Interiores Modern home
Studium Saut Arte &amp; Interiores

Studium Saut Arte & Interiores
Studium Saut Arte &amp; Interiores
Studium Saut Arte & Interiores

29. A small kiosk with pool to escape the city

D&G.P - 2015 - QUIOSQUE DA ILHA DOS MARINHEIROS, Kali Arquitetura Kali Arquitetura Modern home
Kali Arquitetura

Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura
Kali Arquitetura

30. All in wood with roofs in two waters

homify Country style house Solid Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

31. Futuristic design

Paraty House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern home
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

32. Concrete and wood in simple but elegant composition

Residência Premiê, MarchettiBonetti+ MarchettiBonetti+ Houses
MarchettiBonetti+

MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+
MarchettiBonetti+

33. In an industrial style with asymmetrical distribution of openings

Cube House, Studio MK27 Studio MK27 Modern home
Studio MK27

Studio MK27
Studio MK27
Studio MK27

34. Romantic

Fazenda Santa Izabel, LM Arquitetura | Conceito LM Arquitetura | Conceito Country style house
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito
LM Arquitetura | Conceito

35. With glass walls on the lower deck

BE House, spaceworkers® spaceworkers® Modern home
spaceworkers®

BE House

spaceworkers®
spaceworkers®
spaceworkers®

36. Simple with openings that allow the sun to rise and set

Casa da Serra, Duo Arquitetura Duo Arquitetura Country style house Wood Amber/Gold
Duo Arquitetura

Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura
Duo Arquitetura

37. Dutch-style country house with long sloping roofs

Casa das Primaveras, 30/01/1986 30/01/1986 Rustic style house
30/01/1986

30/01/1986
30/01/1986
30/01/1986

38. An island of peace and tranquility in the middle of the countryside

Casa de Campo, Márcia Pilz Arquiteta e Urbanista Márcia Pilz Arquiteta e Urbanista Country style house Wood
Márcia Pilz Arquiteta e Urbanista

Márcia Pilz Arquiteta e Urbanista
Márcia Pilz Arquiteta e Urbanista
Márcia Pilz Arquiteta e Urbanista

39. Urban hollow

Residência Praia do Forte, Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes Tropical style houses
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes
Antônio Ferreira Junior e Mário Celso Bernardes

40. Structure of trunks drawn along the front

VeMa_Weekend-House, studiojordanovalota studiojordanovalota Rustic style house Wood Wood effect
studiojordanovalota

studiojordanovalota
studiojordanovalota
studiojordanovalota

41. Small and modern with metal cover and wooden deck

CASULO, MEIUS ARQUITETURA MEIUS ARQUITETURA Modern home
MEIUS ARQUITETURA

CASULO

MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
MEIUS ARQUITETURA
This two-storey home is a modern classic
Which one is your favorite? Let us know below!

