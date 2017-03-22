7 decor ideas for achieving that chic Asian style for your home

Let Asia take over your home! Did you know that the so-called Asian continent is comprised of more than 48 independent countries with diversified and rich cultures? From Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Turkey, India, to China, Korea, Thailand, Indonesia and a whole lot more, we can see how various house designs mirror their different ways of life. So when we think of having Asian decor in the house, we look first for some of these most popular cultures and we focus on it.

In this ideabook, we’ll share with you the essentials which you can include into your own home – in every part of your house! In Asian-themed décor, we can see that traditions are boldly embodied and signified. Colors are not just used for aesthetic purposes, but each color represents something important in life, culture or religion. So take this opportunity to get to know the style and adapt it to your taste and your home.