A family home with incredible attention to detail

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Single family home
Details, details, details. Every designer will tell you that it's all about the details. When you give attention to detail, the big picture comes out so much better. It's the collection of the small things that makes up the grandeur of beauty. And this house is an excellent example of that. Let's take a look.

Facade

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Single family home
This house is perfection in every corner, lines, and angles. The facade is like a play of geometric shapes from the triangle roof to the long and narrow rectangular windows. The combination of white and grey is easy on the eye, giving the house a modern and minimalist feel.

Terrace

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Terrace
On the side of the house is the terrace where the family can enjoy brunch every weekend. It is covered with cubic pergola whose slats are electrically adjustable. 

Living room

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Living room
The living room features an open space concept where we see every thing flowing continuously. The huge windows allow natural light to flood the entire space, wherein shadows add interesting details on the wooden floor. The furniture are minimalist yet stylish and comfortable.

Kitchen

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Kitchen
The modern kitchen features a counter that connects to the preparation area. Notice all the details from the light fixture to the smart storage behind. 

Bathroom

KitzlingerHaus GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
Earth colors and minimalist design highlight this modern bathroom. The two-tone walls complement the wooden floor perfectly!

