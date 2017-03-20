Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautifully-decorated home with inspiring decor

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Loading admin actions …

What would you consider a beautiful home? Do you imagine something that looks like a villa with a pavilion and a pool? A place big enough for the whole family to enjoy? A classic design with traditional home elements? Then, we've found the perfect home for you! Let's take a look.

Facade

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

With a wide lawn that stretches far deep into the house, the facade is an inviting scenario for a perfect sunny day with the family. Complete with a swimming pool and a relaxing patio, it will feel like vacation the whole time!

A closer look

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

This country home gets a rustic feel from the wood elements in the house such as the doors and the furniture. And those hammocks definitely give off chill vibes!

Interior

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Inside the house, we see simple and contemporary furniture with its clean lines and neutral colors. Adding some excitement to its interior design is the printed wallpaper that breaks the monotony in the room.

Colorful bedrooms

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

If you think the printed wall paper stops at the dining room, wait until you see how the bedrooms look like. An interesting concept used in all of the bedrooms was to use different wallpapers that suit the personality of the one occupying it. Adding to that, the linens were custommade to match the wallpapers.

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

This bedroom is for the child who loves fish. It's cute and playful like how the child is.

Casa de Praia, Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Celia Beatriz Arquitetura Tropical style houses
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura
Celia Beatriz Arquitetura

For the older brother who's into sports, this is the perfect bedroom. It's something to inspire and encourage him when it comes to his passion or hobby.

If you like this article, you should check out a beautiful and bright home with interiors you'll adore.

8 stunning homes you'd want to retire to
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks