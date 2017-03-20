A beautifully-decorated home with inspiring decor

What would you consider a beautiful home? Do you imagine something that looks like a villa with a pavilion and a pool? A place big enough for the whole family to enjoy? A classic design with traditional home elements? Then, we've found the perfect home for you! Let's take a look.
With a wide lawn that stretches far deep into the house, the facade is an inviting scenario for a perfect sunny day with the family. Complete with a swimming pool and a relaxing patio, it will feel like vacation the whole time!
This country home gets a rustic feel from the wood elements in the house such as the doors and the furniture. And those hammocks definitely give off chill vibes!
Inside the house, we see simple and contemporary furniture with its clean lines and neutral colors. Adding some excitement to its interior design is the printed wallpaper that breaks the monotony in the room.
If you think the printed wall paper stops at the dining room, wait until you see how the bedrooms look like. An interesting concept used in all of the bedrooms was to use different wallpapers that suit the personality of the one occupying it. Adding to that, the linens were custommade to match the wallpapers.
This bedroom is for the child who loves fish. It's cute and playful like how the child is.
For the older brother who's into sports, this is the perfect bedroom. It's something to inspire and encourage him when it comes to his passion or hobby.
