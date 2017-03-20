Your browser is out-of-date.

A wooden retreat reveals a modern space

ieth inolino
Country style house
When you are young, you feel like you want to be bold and daring when it comes to building your house. But you don't want to go overboard and you still want to keep it cozy. We get you. You want something cool, chic, cozy, stylish, and hip rolled into one. Well then, here you go!

Facade

Country style house
Dark roof tiles and vertical wood planks. Who would have thought that this would make a stylish combination? It's a cool marriage of modern and rustic aesthetic design. 

Terrace

Country style house
As with any yuppies who go to the countryside in the weekend, a relaxing terrace like this is a must. Equipped with dining set for brunch and comfortable lounge chairs for cocktail hour, what more can the hip homeowners ask for? 

Overview

Living room
As we enter the house, we see a touch of industrial style in the interior. The exposed wood in the ceiling and the huge windows make it perfect for a home in the countryside. It gives a perfect view for a weekend getaway!

Open space

Living room
The open space concept of the house makes the space look bigger than it really is. The monochromatic furniture like the sofa and the dining set give a light and welcoming touch to the interior of the house. 

If you like this article, you should check out 10 charming styles for your dream wooden home.

10 roof tiles in various shapes, styles, and sizes!
