8 stunning homes you'd want to retire to

Reaching the retirement age ever cross your mind? Where do you want to be? More importantly, many are more concerned in how our life changes once we reach that stage. You can stay in the city or go to the countryside. Perhaps relax in nature. However, one of the first considerations would be the discussion of our own retirement homes. What should be the design or style? Remember that when building a house for the elderly, one thing to keep in mind is safety and comfort. Everyone wants to have a beautiful, comfortable, and safe home. See and be inspired with the idea of designing a home that is beautiful and safe for retirement. Take a look:
This is an example of a wide open house, which is basically a safe and simple home. There are no obstructions, stairs or floors. The entrance door used is large enough yet door weight is not too heavy for the elderly.
This small house made of brick stands out, having a swimming pool front. The architect sees that the swimming pool will be put to good use for the elders to exercise. However, certain precautions must be made, such as monitoring the depth of pool, for the elderly's safety.
This is the typical home format for those in retirement age or old age. There are a lot of small ones out there, depending on the satisfaction of the home owner.
This home sports a modernized look. With the design of a large mirror that van be viewed from the outside and inside as well. Safety will be taken into account as using large mirrors will not only contribute to aesthetic purposes, but to the benefit of the caregiver. Make it a little homey and warm with neutral-toned tiles accentuating the large mirrors.
Glass house. This home style is very elegant. In the midst of nature, there is a high rise of the soil to make the balcony area. And the roof of the steel frame protruding to the front of the house. The house is spacious and beautiful view
It's a classic wooden house that is compact but enough for a small family. Nevertheless, elders can enjoy the mezzanine and make use of the attic to see the view or leisurely relax.
This house is made of wood, which requires a lot of
quality wood. Because it is a single-storey house, you can expect a spacious and very wide space.
Give the elderly a good house—get inspiration from this single-storey, geometric house with bright modern colors, topped off with an extra large door.