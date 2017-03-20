Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 stunning homes you'd want to retire to

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern home
Loading admin actions …

Reaching the retirement age ever cross your mind? Where do you want to be? More importantly, many are more concerned in how our life changes once we reach that stage. You can stay in the city or go to the countryside. Perhaps relax in nature. However, one of the first considerations would be the discussion of our own retirement homes. What should be the design or style? Remember that when building a house for the elderly, one thing to keep in mind is safety and comfort. Everyone wants to have a beautiful, comfortable, and safe home. See and be inspired with the idea of designing a home that is beautiful and safe for retirement. Take a look:

1. Integrated house

Al asador..., Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto Country style house
Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto

Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto
Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto
Marcelo Manzán Arquitecto

This is an example of a wide open house, which is basically a safe and simple home. There are no obstructions, stairs or floors. The entrance door used is large enough yet door weight is not too heavy for the elderly.

2. Small house with pool front

complejo de cabañas, KUN&Aso KUN&Aso Classic style garden
KUN&amp;Aso

KUN&Aso
KUN&amp;Aso
KUN&Aso

This small house made of brick stands out, having a swimming pool front. The architect sees that the swimming pool will be put to good use for the elders to exercise. However, certain precautions must be made, such as monitoring the depth of pool, for the elderly's safety.

3. Large mortar house

Vivienda en San Salvador de Jujuy, Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Carlos Iriarte arquitectura Modern home
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura
Carlos Iriarte arquitectura

This is the typical home format for those in retirement age or old age. There are a lot of small ones out there, depending on the satisfaction of the home owner.

4. Modern house with neutral tone tiles amd large mirrors.

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

This home sports a modernized look. With the design of a large mirror that van be viewed from the outside and inside as well. Safety will be taken into account as using large mirrors will not only contribute to aesthetic purposes, but to the benefit of the caregiver. Make it a little homey and warm with neutral-toned tiles accentuating the large mirrors.

5. Glass house

Engel & Völkers Bodrum, Engel & Völkers Bodrum Engel & Völkers Bodrum Modern home
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Engel & Völkers Bodrum
Engel &amp; Völkers Bodrum
Engel & Völkers Bodrum

Glass house. This home style is very elegant. In the midst of nature, there is a high rise of the soil to make the balcony area. And the roof of the steel frame protruding to the front of the house. The house is spacious and beautiful view

6. Gablefront house

homify Country style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

It's a classic wooden house that is compact but enough for a small family. Nevertheless, elders can enjoy the mezzanine and make use of the attic to see the view or leisurely relax.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Wooden townhouse

homify Rustic style house Wood Wood effect
homify

homify
homify
homify

This house is made of wood, which requires a lot of quality wood. Because it is a single-storey house, you can expect a spacious and very wide space.

8. Small modern house

Residência JA, L2 Arquitetura L2 Arquitetura Country style house
L2 Arquitetura

L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura
L2 Arquitetura

Give the elderly a good house—get inspiration from this single-storey, geometric house with bright modern colors, topped off with an extra large door.

Don't Put These 7 Things to Your Home Entrance

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks