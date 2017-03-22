A cheap house that looks like a resort

The long and summer season is about to commence. Anyone during this time would wish and long to be in a cool and breezy place to just lie down and enjoy the view.

The Homify team had been to Algarve where we discovered a modern beach house with its marvelous details. The stunning interior designs are made by a Portugese atelier, AMBIENTES COM ARTE, by Cristina Oliveira. This team plans, organizes and designs diverse forms of spaces: private spaces, hotels, commercial spaces and many others, aiming for a functional and harmonious areas which are specific to their clients.

The next few images will showcase the unique features observed in a model apartment (T2) right inside a private condominium in Algarve.