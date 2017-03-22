A cheap house that looks like a resort

The long and summer season is about to commence. Anyone during this time would wish and long to be in a cool and breezy place to just lie down and enjoy the view.
The Homify team had been to Algarve where we discovered a modern beach house with its marvelous details. The stunning interior designs are made by a Portugese atelier, AMBIENTES COM ARTE, by Cristina Oliveira. This team plans, organizes and designs diverse forms of spaces: private spaces, hotels, commercial spaces and many others, aiming for a functional and harmonious areas which are specific to their clients.
The next few images will showcase the unique features observed in a model apartment (T2) right inside a private condominium in Algarve.
As we took the walk within the surrounding, the most striking feature has always been the one that gives it its attractive outline. The exterior framework of the whole building is just so eye-catching that there is no doubt that it truly is an ideal place for the summer holidays. The countryside view has given it a spectacular view.
The interior is all painted in white which gives it the cool look. And because of its shade, there is full illumination within the space. The dark tints of accents within the space have created a contrast that speaks of calmness and magnificence.
Whatever makes the room enchanting are the choices of those who inhabit it. The simple straight lines that you can find and the cornered furniture in white and the little accents that adds to the minimalist look brings out that sense of sophistication.
Natural lighting is enhanced with the wide doors and the clean white background making it look grand. The rectangular center table on the textured white carpet with the playful colors of chairs creates an inviting space one can never ignore.
The vast shades of white have enveloped the whole place and the presence of the Chinese bamboo displays an aura of privacy that also suggests a certain connection with nature.
The kitchen proves to be a real surprise! The wooden furniture reserves in its interior with all the necessary space to store in the most varied kitchen tools and the vertical line that ends on the division wall has raised the functionality of the space.
Houses that are of the resort type usually have double rooms in their spaces. Here, the residents get to enjoy that quiet moment in a cool white and varied shades and designs in blue.
Such a place is good for siblings and friends to enjoy.
This particular frame belongs to the couple's bedroom. The wallpaper with the lime green, blue and white notes adds to the light and comfortable space. The colorful details create a soothing atmosphere that makes this room truly a special place for two.
We ended this trip with a truly wonderful dwelling, in one of the most private spaces of the house: the bathroom. This division, like the kitchen, uses wood as a prominent element, emphasizing the comfort factor in this personal space.
But to us, the most wonderful experience is being able to share this piece with you. We hope that you enjoyed the journey as well!