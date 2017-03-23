5 IKEA furniture pieces you should definitely have in your home

Furnishing a home is such a taxing task but the hope of building a peaceful place you can go home to supersedes that challenge. Several years back IKEA has featured all kinds of furniture that anyone can make use of and embellish their homes with.
We have seen 5 beautiful IKEA products that are handy and helpful. Come and see Homify's top 5 selling furniture by IKEA.
Most photo lamps are items that come in handy in kitchens, with others suspended on the tables. The directed lighting feature of this item makes things functionally easy. With a diameter of 38cm, a total height of 1.8m, and a cable that runs up to 1.6m, it is a perfect item you must have! The white-beige color that blends into your space allows its lustrous attribute to integrate the atmosphere of peace in a modern home.
Among the IKEA works of art, this is one of those that stands out. A four in one piece of IKEA product. This is a sofa, a bed, a double bed and a storage! With a small space, this item can surely maximize your quarter. This could also be a good place for your children since the storage could be use for their books, toys and other items keeping it clean and truly an area for sleep and comfort.
This furniture is a Homify favorite. It speaks of simplicity and convenience. The chaise lounge is actually convertible to a bed plus a certain space underneath that fully packed item with a cushion allows you to keep some of the items in your home. The product comes in various colors, your choice is vital to the transformation of that space you've always wanted to have with a reasonable price.
We have never imagined that this piece will soon be 40 years old! This item gives you a little feel of a rocking chair and that piece of comfort that you're looking for while you're reading a good book or watching TV. Don't you think it's a must?
A famous item known worldwide is a functional piece of shelves that comes in with detachable wheels at a fair price. This item just came in three years ago when EXPEDIT was faced out replacing it with Kallax. We remember those times when people raised questions for doing so. But it came out with a blast with nothing much of a difference but that 1mm thickness in the item.
So if you're looking for practical and furniture pieces with a sense of style and finesse, you've gotta have these!