4 homes that epitomize the relaxing suburban life

Geometry and innovation make it possible to achieve a unique house these days. But, with the endless choices available, you often get buried along with them. To help you narrow down on those choices, we've gathered four breathtaking suburban homes that truly capture the very essence of a modern house. Take a look at them and see if you might just find your ultimate choice!
At first sight, the home may strike you as something simple and minimal. The gable style roof has been cut unevenly on both sides, but the matching boxy elements make up for the asymmetry of the roof. The balance is basically carried by the white-painted portions like the fence, the garage roof, and the side of the second-floor balcony. Note their decreasing lengths going up until finally meeting the roof.
An elevated view of the house reveals the boxy and open look of the side, which contrasts its more conservative opposite. Quite frankly, this property is big and not to mention, stylish.
To give you an idea of this house' interiors, this spacious sitting area pretty much sums it all up: spacious, modern, and bright. Because of the wide yet secure windows, the place becomes a perfect spot to hang out, work, and relax.
If it is lines and more lines that meet to build an interesting facade which entice you, then this sleek line-filled house exterior would suit you. The fence and the house are part of the aesthetic package which balance privacy and beauty. Flat roofs are prominent here of course to emphasize the boxy architecture but to offset that come the vertical lines from the gate, fence, and the second floor's exterior.
The exterior even does more during the day with its wooden shutters that can temper the amount of light and wind coming inside. Meanwhile, the reception area at the bottom includes a dog house for the family pup. And true to modern style, glass panels complement the concrete and wooden elements of the exterior. Aside from enhancing the appearance of any structure, the glass leaves you room to play with choosing curtains or blinds inside.
A peek inside features this minimalist and Asian-styled interior that follow a neutral color palette. We particularly like the small rock garden at the center of the main hall, the dining area, and the staircase. The interior architects also brought inside the wooden shutters which have now taken a more Asian vibe in terms of its surface details as well as when juxtaposed with the oriental rock garden ornament.
Here's a grander approach to an L-shaped house. The two-way hip roof house connects with the side garage. Make sure that when you want to copy this garage layout, you have more space on the driveway to move in and out. Apparently, sans the lines on this driveway that elongate space, this house has does have a lot of space which is absolutely ideal for house parties. To maximize that, choosing sliding gates likes the black ones here are also useful.
When we mentioned earlier that this house is great for holding parties, we weren't taking it lightly because as you can see here, the terrace or porch takes an open design and it meets a wider area for sitting and lounging with these cool outdoor furnishings. And like the previous house, this one features wooden shutters! Can you imagine living in a soap opera home? Well this one might help.
Bigger houses mean bigger interiors, naturally. This one used a high ceiling for its living room and literally placed floor-to-ceiling windows which simply made things more sophisticated inside. Other than luxury, the floor of natural light saves you on electricity expenses. We also like how they made the second floor overlook this living area. Surely, your guests would still be cozy and entertained in here. And at night, those spectacular hanging lights would dim and warm things up.
Elevate on modern architecture by projecting boxy beams like this house does! After all, why settle for boring rectangular buildings when you can exaggerate a few elements. Of course balance those also by choosing a clean black and white palette like this and choose glass windows but with white curtains so that the fabric softens the edges.
The living room blends retro and modern with a sunken area that's filled with cool furnishings. They also played on the monochrome prints here like on the rug and that reclined chair. To combine function and design, this tall steel shelf occupied one full wall. Now as another cool trick, divide spaces by elevating floors and placing sleek dividers like the one used here.
As a final touch, it's good to keep your home grounded by planting trees and adding small greens. Not only do these decorate your home, but they also keep you and your family relaxed and attuned with nature. Design a cosmopolitan type garden by combining smooth concrete, gravel, and plants the way this house did.
