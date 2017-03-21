4 homes that epitomize the relaxing suburban life

Here's a grander approach to an L-shaped house. The two-way hip roof house connects with the side garage. Make sure that when you want to copy this garage layout, you have more space on the driveway to move in and out. Apparently, sans the lines on this driveway that elongate space, this house has does have a lot of space which is absolutely ideal for house parties. To maximize that, choosing sliding gates likes the black ones here are also useful.