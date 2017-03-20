Don't Put These 7 Things to Your Home Entrance

A big furniture is going to consume a really big space, especially when you have a small entrance. These take too much space and make things look messier. Try to choose few furniture, hopefully small and medium size. Think thoroughly of what you need.

Decorators recommend avoiding above all chairs, armchairs and entry tables that are too large or too heavy. If you have plants, try to leave only one or a pair. Keep this side of the house as light as possible.