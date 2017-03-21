A small home with super elegant features

We've all dreamt of having a beautiful house. Yes, it must be a big two-storey house. Or even a single-storey detached house, we can get used to that kind of home. Construction company Apinya House builds one good example in Sakon Nakhon. This general contractor in Sakon Nakhon province surprises with its unique house layouts, such as square and hexagonal designs, coupled with a wide open area with large windows. This can make the house look equally elegant. See the photos below!
Even the house we brought to the spotlight is a single-storey house. You can never guess but there is an ample space. The house expands to a horizontal plane. The main bedroom, bedroom, living room, kitchen and bathroom are proportionate. The roof covers different applications. There are many levels of roofing that make the house look dimensional and look bigger.
The hexagonal glass room is covered with windows in every face or side. It's an important part to make the house look more luxurious. Perhaps it could be associated with the feeling of a Colonial home style of the former Asian House. There are often hallways with hexagonal roofs. The designer also chose to use a window that divides the window into two parts. Get this timeless classic design for your home!
The windows are almost up to the ceiling. This gives the flexibility to add scenery to your home and to increase entry of sunlight and wind breeze into the house. At the same time, there is a ceiling for both the outside and the inside to enhance the brightness at night.
Another point that we can see is the ventilation system of the house, as placed at the ceiling acting as vent under the roof. Thus, never feel hot again, and enjoy the fresh air!
The hexagon hallway makes this room look sophisticated. But luxury level can even be heightened by adding more layers of ceiling. Drill the ceiling to a few succeeding levels and make it look more airy.
In addition to the decoration of the house, the designer also chose to use a cream white tone to have a feel good finish.
This is the main entrance to the hexagonal hall. It is decorated in the same fashion with the other parts of the house, only there is power downlights that adorn the room even more. This adds dimension and elegance to the ceiling. The local part is covered with white clay tiles, to control the color of the home and stay in sync with the overall theme of the house.
This house has many windows. In fact, you can use the curtain, a decorative and functional item, to adjust the amount of light that will enter and scatter into the house during daylight. At the same time, it creates privacy for the home.
The cream white color scheme was used even in the bathroom part. Using this basic color or shade makes the area more spacious, at the same time give a smooth atmosphere. With a white background, you can come up with all kinds of decoration—just stay consistent with the whole theme to maintain elegance and class all throughout!