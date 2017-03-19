A relaxing retreat for the modern Filipino family

Come home, some from the kitchen and the dinner before. Architects use wooden materials to decorate a wooden core. And the use of tables and chairs together with a brown background. Wood makes a home warm and very livable. Furthermore, even a kitchen counter white to make it look even more beautiful. What is interesting is the use ใhii than one large glass walls that allow natural light in. And to connect the inner and outer courtyards that are closer together. The idea is very good.

Such a wonderful sight brings one to the wood ideas that we see on its furniture. The shades of cream and light brown and the sunlight that illuminates the area bring a fulfilling experience as one dines.