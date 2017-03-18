Your browser is out-of-date.

This white wooden home is the quintessential seafront escape

IWAY IWAY
north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style house Wood
Here at homify, we like feasting our eyes on simple homes filled with unexpected surprises. One example is this white, wooden home from THE MAKER'S & UNITED SPACE ARCHITECT in Kuma Muto, which features a traditional exterior, but hides an ultra-cool decor inside! Why don't we take a 360-degree tour of this unforgettable property, shall we?

Front yard

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style house Wood White
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

The white paint truly brings out the best of this seaside property. It doesn't just make the property appear big, but it also soothes the eyes! Plus, that patio is just so inviting!

Entrance to home

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

The entrance to the house may be narrow, but they've managed to make it interesting with a natural stone wall and a cute, mint-colored locker!

Wide hall

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Living room Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

As you step inside, you are greeted with a vast and stylish open-plan space. The kitchen, the dining area, and the place where you can watch TV are all in one space. The black railings emphasizes the coziness of the abode.

Cool corner

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Living room Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

As you enter, you are greeted by this cool corner. Aside from the wall decorations, the space also shows a ladder vertically placed that doesn't only look cool, but also allows one to make cleaning and fixing of the light rail possible.

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Living room Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

The view from atop gives you an alluring and peaceful sight of the living room.

Dining

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style dining room Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

The unique four seated dining table made of a wood beam ceiling material contributed to the warm and cozy atmosphere, where people share conversations and dine. 

Kitchen

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Kitchen Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

The kitchen counter has two sides: one for the vegetable sink and one for the stove top. The open pantry and the white stone countertop is perfect for meal preparations during big family gatherings.

Toilet

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style bathroom Tiles
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

The coolness extends to the toilet area, which boasts a white brick tiles and detached bathtub! The floor-to-ceiling windows also add to the ambiance by letting natural flow in.

Office

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Study/office Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

This private room is fascinating in itself. The wood panels in fishbone pattern give it a distinct character one can always enjoy staring at. The black and metal designs add to the conventional function of this area.

Big bedroom

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style bedroom Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

The wood lattice ceiling and walls together with the steel-framed bed give the bedroom that distinct vintage touch.

Dressing

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Colonial style bedroom Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

Opposite to the bedroom is a mosaic of small things we call TOP. White cabinet doors are decorated with a pod that defines elegance. Louise got hold of a mirror frame and a Channel de Italia clear that added to its sense of sophistication. Quite a beautiful place for vanity!

Small bedroom

north shore house, THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect Nursery/kid’s room Wood
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect
THE MAKER'S&United Space Architect

This built-n feature of the bed maximizes a small but comfy sleeping area. That short and little climb designed for them has equipped this bed space truly for children!

