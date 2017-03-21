Upgrade your home with these 14 awesome wall decor ideas

Homeowners often forget about the walls. While it's true that we like to keep things simple, decorating the walls is one of the simplest and cheapest ways you can jazz up your space. So for today, we'll explore fun and creative ways you can enhance a room's atmosphere by taking advantage of that empty walls! Here are 14 ideas we absolutely love:
Aside from giving a space that countryside warmth, exposed red bricks also give any room that instant industrial-style cool! Add a bit of your personality to the wall by hanging art (or even a guitar, if you love music)!
Break away from the usual and paint your walls different colors! We love how this room managed to create a chic and cozy space by bringing together several contrasting colors in one room!
While it's true that wallpapers are a little tricky to put up, but when your efforts are rewarded with something as beautiful as this, you just can't help but sign with relief and say it was all worth it!
Make your space more personal by posting photos on your walls. It's always nice to be reminded by good memories, so keep those reminders by hanging it on your walls using photos!
Putting up mirrors is another way to make use those bare walls. We love these classic ones with hand-carved frames! And, if you have a small space, here's a little tip: Get large-sized mirrors that can evenly distribute light and make your space appear bigger.
Aside from photos, another way to make use of those walls is by putting up art!
Give your walls an instant face-lift by installing vinyls wall patterns, such as this one!
Light colored tints are ideal for spaces that advocates unwinding. The soft colors of gray, white, and the textured headboards make it a more comfortable sleep in.
Works of art are never outdated! You can just place one of your masterpieces and bring out the best in your place.
The idea of putting on natural stone slabs are just amazing! Keeping it simple yet with a sense of sophistication draws everyone in awe.
A minimalist? Keep the walls cool, but still simple, by just leaving concrete exposed.
Can you imagine your space with the lights mounted in this manner? Such a wonderful sight! With the white patterns on the wall, its elegance and design just stand out.
Dazzling colorsinvites a sense of excitement and you'll never know where that will lead you as you experience it's stimulating effect.
This is a brilliant idea for people who loves to stay in touch with nature. You can bring into your space the green hues of the outside into your home. Placing your plants in fancy little containers and suspend them on a blank wall, surely this will enliven your space!