Upgrade your home with these 14 awesome wall decor ideas

IWAY IWAY
Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Homeowners often forget about the walls. While it's true that we like to keep things simple, decorating the walls is one of the simplest and cheapest ways you can jazz up your space. So for today, we'll explore fun and creative ways you can enhance a room's atmosphere by taking advantage of that empty walls! Here are 14 ideas we absolutely love:

1. Red bricks

Дизайн интерьера 4-ком. квартиры, GP-ARCH GP-ARCH Modern style bedroom
GP-ARCH

GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH
GP-ARCH

Aside from giving a space that countryside warmth, exposed red bricks also give any room that instant industrial-style cool! Add a bit of your personality to the wall by hanging art (or even a guitar, if you love music)!

2. Color

La Carlota, Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Estudio Sespede Arquitectos Classic style houses
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos
Estudio Sespede Arquitectos

Break away from the usual and paint your walls different colors! We love how this room managed to create a chic and cozy space by bringing together several contrasting colors in one room! 

3. Wallpaper

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

While it's true that wallpapers are a little tricky to put up, but when your efforts are rewarded with something as beautiful as this, you just can't help but sign with relief and say it was all worth it!

4. Photos

ESPACIOS PEQUEÑOS , CASA CALDA CASA CALDA Industrial style bedroom
CASA CALDA

CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA
CASA CALDA

Make your space more personal by posting photos on your walls. It's always nice to be reminded by good  memories, so keep those reminders by hanging it on your walls using photos!

5. Mirror

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd Eclectic style bedroom
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd

Bedroom, Richmond Place, Bath

Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design &amp; Decoration Ltd
Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd

Putting up mirrors is another way to make use those bare walls. We love these classic ones with hand-carved frames! And, if you have a small space, here's a little tip: Get large-sized mirrors that can evenly distribute light and make your space appear bigger.

6. Wall art

Spazio Park, Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura Modern style bedroom
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura

Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz—Arquitectura
Sónia Cruz - Arquitectura

Aside from photos, another way to make use of those walls is by putting up art! 

7. Install vinyl wall

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Give your walls an instant face-lift by installing vinyls wall patterns, such as this one!

8. Pastel

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style bedroom
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Light colored tints are ideal for spaces that advocates unwinding. The soft colors of gray, white, and the textured headboards make it a more comfortable sleep in.

9. Art

Apartamento A3_Reabilitação Arquitectura + Design Interiores, Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores Eclectic style bedroom
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores
Tiago Patricio Rodrigues, Arquitectura e Interiores

Works of art are never outdated! You can just place one of your masterpieces and bring out the best in your place.

10. The simple touch

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style bedroom
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

The idea of putting on natural stone slabs are just amazing! Keeping it simple yet with a sense of sophistication draws everyone in awe.

11. Concrete wall

Prados #2, MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño Industrial style bedroom Concrete Grey
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño

MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura &amp; Diseño
MX Taller de Arquitectura & Diseño

A minimalist? Keep the walls cool, but still simple, by just leaving concrete exposed. 

12. Lighting Kits

Schlafzimmer Wandgestaltung mit 3D Effekt und Betonlook, Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern Classic style bedroom
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland—Wandpaneele aus Bayern
Loft Design System Deutschland - Wandpaneele aus Bayern

Can you imagine your space with the lights mounted in this manner? Such a wonderful sight! With the white patterns on the wall, its elegance and design just stand out.

13. Use bright colors

Vinilos decorativos florales, Goodvinilos Goodvinilos Walls & flooringWall tattoos
Goodvinilos

Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos
Goodvinilos

Dazzling colorsinvites a sense of excitement and you'll never know where that will lead you as you experience it's stimulating effect.

14. Vertical garden

Design végétal, Adventive Adventive Interior landscaping
Adventive

Adventive
Adventive
Adventive

This is a brilliant idea for people who loves to stay in touch with nature. You can bring into your space the green hues of the outside into your home. Placing your plants in fancy little containers and suspend them on a blank wall, surely this will enliven your space!

A small home with super elegant features

