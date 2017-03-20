A low-cost home with interiors that will enchant you

If you're looking for boho inspirations for your home, then you are in luck. Today, we're briefly taking a trip to Mexico, where a home called Casa Clemente makes a stylish statement by mixing culture, patterns, and textures to create a home that is at once chic and comfortable. Let's take a virtual tour, shall we?
Lined with a stone pavement that's interrupted by feathery shrubs, the front of the house is as chill as it can get. It may even look straight out of an exotic Californian neighborhood, with this warm facade alongside the textured surfaces of the pavement and the walls. In any case, using outdoor lamps instead of windows definitely creates a quirky personality without going overboard in this white-coated home.
Of course, the best way to enjoy an exotic atmosphere is to have a terrace on a private portion of your house where you can lounge around and wait as the sun sets. Here, the architects cooked up a lovely arbor with drapes of fabric on the side. They also chose to add warm hanging lamps much like the ones on the facade shown earlier. We like how the interior opens through the folding glass doors to this magical area.
The main hall converges the living, dining, and kitchen areas or otherwise known as an LDK. Architects may call it an open-plan design. Elements just flow freely without competing against the clean white walls plus the cool sloping brown ceiling. In fact, the colors of the furnishings as well as the utensils still coordinate in an unusual manner. This might just be your tribal chic inspiration!
Between the kitchen and living room is the dining table that's simply decorated with chairs which you can readily get from a garage sale or your grandparents' house. Yes it is a humble ensemble but that's definitely where this house gets its charm. Check out the rustic clay-tiled floor too and how it coordinates with the orange colors. Of course, to keep things modern, throwing in two artsy and contemporary hanging lights over the dining table also ties the look together.
How do you instantly brighten your room? Take it from this bedroom that accentuates the white walls, large window, and clay floor with an eye candy of a bed. Use a hand-woven quilt with mixed and matched patterns and colors to quickly perk you up from a long day. There's also that lovely sheer canopy that you cannot miss since it enhances the sanctuary that your bedroom should be.
If you're soulful and artsy, then you might prefer a simple room that has just enough details to keep you inspired and relaxed at the same time. This room for example has got the comfy bed, the neutral tones of the furnishings, plus the treasured art pieces or hints of color all rolled into one without being too noisy for the sensitive soul. Is there anything more laid-back and artistic than that reclined wooden chair? Perhaps, but this one will share all of your thoughts as you confine yourself in the room for artistic reflection.
