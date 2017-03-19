Your browser is out-of-date.

7 beautiful door designs for your home

Doors, they say, enable us to enter a place without breaking through walls… .unless they're old. Depending on the age and condition, doors are believed to improve any home's security and, of course, energy efficiency! And, such functions are most important, but so is its appearance. so, for today's ideabook, we've compiled photos of door designs we think you will love!

1. Depth and drama

Like a painting on a wall, doors like this creates focus! The dark color design on it against the white walls in the room gives it depth and drama.

2. Welcoming Home

Wooden doors that welcome you first gives one that feeling of being embraced in a friendly way. It's usually most ideal to have it in front of a porch or a garden.

3.Classic Look

Gray tones against the natural view of nature just allows to sigh to that wonderful sight. It actually gives you that sense of tranquility.

4.Practically Fair

Glass doors, apart from making spaces appear big, it also showcases your most beautiful spaces inside out.

5. Fancy and Contemporary

The black shaded patterned door gives the space that thrill in exploring the space behind it. Keeping it enchanting with a modern look allows you to just linger a little bit more!

6. Versatile but private

Doors are great partitions too! It allows more of the definition and privacy of the places.

7. A Main Point

It is also a great wall space too! Quite a unique focal point for the house.

You can now enjoy and see what you can do with yours! Create your beautiful doors with your own touch of class!

No, Thanks