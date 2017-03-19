A small and simple house but with everything you need!

Bungalows gained popularity in the middle of the 20th century. While others still hold on to their authentic bungalows, others find the design to be old-fashioned. Modern architecture however has found ways to innovate it and allow it to cope with the needs of the family of today. In fact, these updated one-storeys now are becoming more and more convenient for the elderly and those with disabilities. Check out this eco-friendly bungalow too!
For this bungalow we're featuring, architects from Wimbergerhaus were able to combine the vintage charm of the structure as well as the contemporary styles which are so loved nowadays.
The house greets you with cheerful hellos in this cosmopolitan yet fun main entrance thanks to the lime and plant details decorating the black and white facade. The architects also chose to emphasize the citrus burst of colors by sticking to neutral flooring but with its light stone texture.
The kitchen and dining room are found at the back of the house. Notably, it is surrounded by wide windows which allow more natural light inside but when it gets too bright, the blinds take on the task of curtains but they enhance the modern vibe of the room. In any case, having this much light not only helps you save on energy costs but also guides you when you prepare food. In coloring this area, neutral and earthy shades were combined and we particularly like how the wooden surfaces tone down the black and white elements. Meanwhile, an island counter was chosen which allows more room for movement in the area.
Consistent with the exterior and the dining and kitchen areas, the living room also dazzles with its cool shades of gray on wood and white plus the zesty bursts of lime. Most of the furnishings here have been pushed against the wall with minimal decorations like the ones sticking on the walls. This arrangement makes everything look spacious and cosmopolitan.
This is the view of the house from the back. Of course it fashions the single-storey or bungalow design complete with the tilting flat roof style. Generally, it's rather minimalist but the sleekness of the lines and boxy details give it that contemporary flavor.
Just because it is minimalist doesn't mean that it'll compromise entertainment. The house includes a fun pool area that stunningly decorates the green lawn beside it. To access the pool from the inside of the house, one has to pass by a small outdoor dining area or patio that's surrounded by gravel. We love how everything looks breathtakingly simple and sophisticated at the same time. Surely, your family will love this bungalow, both young and old alike.