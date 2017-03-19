A small and simple house but with everything you need!

Bungalows gained popularity in the middle of the 20th century. While others still hold on to their authentic bungalows, others find the design to be old-fashioned. Modern architecture however has found ways to innovate it and allow it to cope with the needs of the family of today. In fact, these updated one-storeys now are becoming more and more convenient for the elderly and those with disabilities. Check out this eco-friendly bungalow too!

For this bungalow we're featuring, architects from Wimbergerhaus were able to combine the vintage charm of the structure as well as the contemporary styles which are so loved nowadays.