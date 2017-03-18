Your browser is out-of-date.

A 200m² farmhouse inspired by a bird's nest

Nest , Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Country style house
Today, we are showing a house that is inspired by the elements of nature. The brilliant architects that designed it made it look like a bird's nest with touches of rustic and modern aesthetics. This farmhouse has perfectly synchronized itself with the environment it belongs to. Let's take a look.

Facade

Nest , Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Country style house
We see how the uneven heights of the roofs try to recreate the branches of a bird's nest. That is also evident on the diagonal lines that cross each segment of the roof. The brown and yellow tones of the house also remind us of the bird's nest and the eggs that are about to be hatched.

View from the side

Nest , Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Country style house
On this angle, we see how the huge windows have small square patterns that replicate the repetitive pattern with the other panels. This gives texture to the house, much like a texture of a bird's nest.

Interior

Nest , Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Living room
The warm yellow color of the interior makes the space feel cozy and homey. A nest is considered as the home of birds. A place where they feel safe and secured. And this is what the interior of the house has achieved.

Windows

Nest , Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Living room
We see how light enters the house through the opening on the roof and the huge windows. If you recall, the way branches are arranged to form a nest has a similar effect. Light finds a way to get through the branches like how it does with the roof of this house.

The big picture

Nest , Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Square7 Architects & Interior Designers Country style house
With the glorious mountains and magnificent nature as its background, this house makes you feel close to nature. It's warm and welcoming but it's not your typical and traditional home design.

For another eye-catching home design, check out a modern home that will make your neighbors look twice.

