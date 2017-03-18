A 200m² farmhouse inspired by a bird's nest

Today, we are showing a house that is inspired by the elements of nature. The brilliant architects that designed it made it look like a bird's nest with touches of rustic and modern aesthetics. This farmhouse has perfectly synchronized itself with the environment it belongs to. Let's take a look.
We see how the uneven heights of the roofs try to recreate the branches of a bird's nest. That is also evident on the diagonal lines that cross each segment of the roof. The brown and yellow tones of the house also remind us of the bird's nest and the eggs that are about to be hatched.
On this angle, we see how the huge windows have small square patterns that replicate the repetitive pattern with the other panels. This gives texture to the house, much like a texture of a bird's nest.
The warm yellow color of the interior makes the space feel cozy and homey. A nest is considered as the home of birds. A place where they feel safe and secured. And this is what the interior of the house has achieved.
We see how light enters the house through the opening on the roof and the huge windows. If you recall, the way branches are arranged to form a nest has a similar effect. Light finds a way to get through the branches like how it does with the roof of this house.
With the glorious mountains and magnificent nature as its background, this house makes you feel close to nature. It's warm and welcoming but it's not your typical and traditional home design.
