A cool and modern wooden house perfect for the city life (plans are included!)

Are you looking to combine minimalist, modern, and Scandinavian styles in a city house? Well you might have just stumbled upon your future home. The one we're featuring is a contemporary residence with its sleek minimalist lines, warm wooden texture, and clean interiors that just stands breathtakingly stylish in a city background. Let's take a quick tour of it and see its floor plans too.
We'll begin at the back of the house where a lovely terrace and balcony serve to entertain dwellers. It's a basic design but its simplicity coupled with the use of wood and hints of blue against the plants here make it look so enviably elegant. Steal this look by having your own small back terrace flanked by outdoor wooden or wicker furnishings.
The front features just a few windows which leaves more room for the dweller's privacy. In spite of this, the lines of the wooden surface provide enough distraction to keep things still interesting. Their varying brown shade also adds visual depth that's why this house looks unbelievably contemporary and natural at the same time. The boxy structure of the house can even inspire you to use the same design for a commercial or office building.
True to the Scandinavian clean white-on-wood combo, this kitchen will make you want to keep everything tidy and perfect which includes the meals you will be preparing. The natural light passing through these glass surfaces and hitting the white surfaces just perks up the mood inside without much effort.
In order to let energy flow easily around the house, you can use an open-plan design for your interiors. This house for example uses that technique which is mostly why the living area, dining area, and kitchen are easily accessible. Another good idea from this design is that it uses a clean color palette and the furnishings coordinate with it. The books and smaller ornaments here just give little pops of color to stir things up.
From the book shelf, this is the view of the dining and kitchen area. Notice the mix and matched dining set here plus the staircase that looks like it leads to heaven because of the light from above.
Apparently, heaven almost graces this house because of the large skylight on top of the staircase. Placing one on this area is a brilliant way of decorating the staircase, lighting it, and saving energy costs altogether. Meanwhile, the hall on this second floor also doubles as a small work place where one can clearly refrain from falling asleep unlike working inside a bedroom.