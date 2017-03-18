6 creative ways to use the IKEA Kallax shelf

The combination of form, function, and affordability are what people look for when choosing furniture. And, this is one of the reasons why IKEA's Kallax shelf is such a huge hit — it simply offers all three of these qualities! Adaptable and available in various colors and dimensions, the shelf also features a detachable wheel, which makes for easy transfers when the need arises. So, if you've just bought one or planning to buy one, here are some the amazing ways you can incorporate it to your home.
This double purpose affordable and cheap furniture with 8 compartments is also an ideal for storage. While you can use some compartments for your audio-visual entertainment facilities, you can also put greeneries like a bonsai or cacti to give you space a more soothing vibe.
While it is true that you can place audio-visual materials and even some greens in your living room, it is also ideal for your library space! Its sleek design and evenly distributed spaces are most useful in placing all of your most priceless collection of sources of information.
The smooth version of the item is most suitable for clothes storage.
A well organized workspace is conducive to learning. Kallax can be used to store your books. This could even be provided with wheels for easy transfer when arranging your space.
This 4 compartment Kallax is ideal for putting mail, cellular phones and the like.
The kids room are normally the most jumbled quarter in our homes. With Kallax, all your worries in keeping it tidy and clean are answered!
keep it plain, simple and homey with Kallax!