Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful bungalow with very relaxing features inside

Jaimie Alcantara Jaimie Alcantara
Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style house
Loading admin actions …

Do you like the pastoral wind? Today's ideabook will take you to a very special abode, which is rich in traditional residential structure, boasting of a mountain-shaped roof, but not without the modern elements of a present-day family home. The most attractive part of this home is its wide semi-outdoor space; an outdoor kitchen and restaurant capped by a quintessential roof shade that exudes a strong pastoral atmosphere, allowing not only the family members but also invited friends and relatives to enjoy and relax as if in a vacation.

 Now let us appreciate the details in every corner of this classic family house!

​Exterior

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

First, look at the facade of this heavenly haven! Experts choose the earth's color, because what everyone wants to feel at home is comfort, like that of the feeling of spring. In addition to the simple color and appearance, the unique fence almost wrapped with beautiful plant vines makes the visitors bask in the natural atmosphere. The end of the arc-shaped trail then leads to the wooden door of the house. After opening the door, what more can we see at home?

​Living Room

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Media room
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Looking inside the house, the floor shines with its wood beam texture that puts people at ease and feel warm; the beige sofa also maintains the consistency of earth colors. Overall, the house drives you to a good, relaxing mood.

​Open kitchen

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Kitchen
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Now, let us come to the kitchen covered in the shades of black, gray and white. This perfect color combination gives the illusion of looking spotless clean. Just above the preparation table, there is a large window for the family member to cook delicious dishes while catching his daily dose of sunshine.

​Bathroom

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style bathroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Adding to the elements of wood and stone, a small portion is decorated with small square tiles to accentuate the warm, yellow lighting that makes people even more comfortable while using the toilet.

Bedroom

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style bathroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

There is no unnecessary furniture placed in the bedroom or complicated decorations, so that the room stays simply light offering the family member a good night sleep, or a nice afternoon nap.

​Another bathroom

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Minimalist style bathroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

There is another bathroom, covered in white and designed with small square tiles running a line. The shower is combined with a matte glass to let people take showers in privacy.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

​Another bedroom

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style bathroom
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This bedroom is not your typical bedroom, without intricate furnishings or needless furniture around, the whole room focuses on its white walls and wooden furniture and borders.

​Outdoor kitchen

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

This outdoor kitchen boasts of a three-type roof which makes it a semi-outdoor space. The kitchen design is heavily concentrated on the core element of stone. With this, the whole restaurant block gives off the kind of mood you get around the mountains, well nature in general.

​Pastoral style

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Terrace
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Getting closer to the kitchen, we can see that the bar as well as the oven is made of stone; isn’t this house very pastoral in style?

​Back of the house

Casa FC, Lozí - Projeto e Obra Lozí - Projeto e Obra Rustic style house
Lozí—Projeto e Obra

Lozí - Projeto e Obra
Lozí—Projeto e Obra
Lozí - Projeto e Obra

Roaming at the back of the house, you'll see a hidden garage – which is definitely an ideal model for every car owner!

 If you're looking for more inspiration, see other styles here at homify! 

A two-storey family home with stunning wooden interiors
Did you love this home? Hit us with your comments below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks