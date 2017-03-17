A beautiful bungalow with very relaxing features inside

Do you like the pastoral wind? Today's ideabook will take you to a very special abode, which is rich in traditional residential structure, boasting of a mountain-shaped roof, but not without the modern elements of a present-day family home. The most attractive part of this home is its wide semi-outdoor space; an outdoor kitchen and restaurant capped by a quintessential roof shade that exudes a strong pastoral atmosphere, allowing not only the family members but also invited friends and relatives to enjoy and relax as if in a vacation.

Now let us appreciate the details in every corner of this classic family house!