A beautiful bungalow with very relaxing features inside

Do you like the pastoral wind? Today's ideabook will take you to a very special abode, which is rich in traditional residential structure, boasting of a mountain-shaped roof, but not without the modern elements of a present-day family home. The most attractive part of this home is its wide semi-outdoor space; an outdoor kitchen and restaurant capped by a quintessential roof shade that exudes a strong pastoral atmosphere, allowing not only the family members but also invited friends and relatives to enjoy and relax as if in a vacation.
Now let us appreciate the details in every corner of this classic family house!
First, look at the facade of this heavenly haven! Experts choose the earth's color, because what everyone wants to feel at home is comfort, like that of the feeling of spring. In addition to the simple color and appearance, the unique fence almost wrapped with beautiful plant vines makes the visitors bask in the natural atmosphere. The end of the arc-shaped trail then leads to the wooden door of the house. After opening the door, what more can we see at home?
Looking inside the house, the floor shines with its wood beam texture that puts people at ease and feel warm; the beige sofa also maintains the consistency of earth colors. Overall, the house drives you to a good, relaxing mood.
Now, let us come to the kitchen covered in the shades of black, gray and white. This perfect color combination gives the illusion of looking spotless clean. Just above the preparation table, there is a large window for the family member to cook delicious dishes while catching his daily dose of sunshine.
Adding to the elements of wood and stone, a small portion is decorated with small square tiles to accentuate the warm, yellow lighting that makes people even more comfortable while using the toilet.
There is no unnecessary furniture placed in the bedroom or complicated decorations, so that the room stays simply light offering the family member a good night sleep, or a nice afternoon nap.
There is another bathroom, covered in white and designed with small square tiles running a line. The shower is combined with a matte glass to let people take showers in privacy.
This bedroom is not your typical bedroom, without intricate furnishings or needless furniture around, the whole room focuses on its white walls and wooden furniture and borders.
This outdoor kitchen boasts of a three-type roof which makes it a semi-outdoor space. The kitchen design is heavily concentrated on the core element of stone. With this, the whole restaurant block gives off the kind of mood you get around the mountains, well nature in general.
Getting closer to the kitchen, we can see that the bar as well as the oven is made of stone; isn’t this house very pastoral in style?
Roaming at the back of the house, you'll see a hidden garage – which is definitely an ideal model for every car owner!
