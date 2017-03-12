Your browser is out-of-date.

9 kitchen designs every Filipino family can copy!

Stephanie Kirsten
Small U Shaped Kitchen , Elan Kitchens
The most important rule that experts consider during kitchen design is the triangular principle. For a kitchen design that is both practical and comfortable, the three main areas of the kitchen must be situated closely together. The three areas are the cooking area and service area, preparation area and washing areas. Wonder how you can make this principle work without losing your sense of style? Continue reading!

Traditional

Villa de lujo en Málaga con toques tropicales, Per Hansen
Per Hansen

Per Hansen
Per Hansen
Per Hansen

Wooden kitchen cabinets designed in a classic style are a good solution for those looking for traditional design in their kitchen. These cabinets form a stylish and invigorating combination with a white bench, as well as a new generation cabinet solution such as functional compartments and railed hinges. There is virtually nothing missing in the design, and is complete by beautiful flowers and good lighting.

Modern

Cocina La Rioja, Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas
Toren Cocinas

The combination of black and white color is often used in decorations because of the contrast and the illusion of space it provides. This modern kitchen design also benefits from the combination of black and white. This kitchen, with its chrome accessories, acrylic counter and ceramic tile on the back of the counter, stands out with its style and solidity.

Unlimited storage space: Who Wouldn't Want That

homify Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
homify

homify
homify
homify

Well it's not unlimited but it's definitely more than what you need. With its large counter and large number of closets, this large kitchen provides all kinds of solutions for your kitchen space problems. The stylish kitchen cabinets and ample lighting are also features of the kitchen. In the kitchen, marble or marble alloy composite material is selected from the natural stone group as counter top material. Costly? A little, but it is durable and made to last wear and tear.

Let's be practical

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Designed in natural tones, this kitchen is highly functional despite its simplicity. The U-shaped counter top is a wise use of kitchen space. It's a pretty good model for those with families always coming over and frequent cooks.

Circle of Life

Cocinas, Exdema Antares C.A
Exdema Antares C.A

Exdema Antares C.A
Exdema Antares C.A
Exdema Antares C.A

A circular shape was used in the cleaning area of the kitchen ease of use for dish washing. The kitchen is designed with steel accessories and white laminate kitchen closet.

White and bright

Small U Shaped Kitchen Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

Small U Shaped Kitchen

Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens
Elan Kitchens

White decoration is the savior of non-spacious kitchens.The use of white décor is an ideal way to create a spacious and bright environment. If you're thinking that white is specially difficult to clean, well, surprise! The pieces can be made to have stain-free surfaces. The pop of red is important in achieving this kitchen design.

Spaaaace

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

This rectangular kitchen with a U-shape has such a wide and convenient structure. Its architectural features are impeccable, functional, spacious and perfect  for adding interior decorations

Artsy kitchen

Interior designs, Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors
Allied Interiors

The use of mosaic is kind of outdated. However, if mosaic walls were to complement brown and white combinations like this, then we're talking. The wall transformed this kitchen from too simple to artsy.

Red-tro kitchen

RESIDENCE AT VILE PARLE (E), Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

Dhruva Samal & Associates
Dhruva Samal &amp; Associates
Dhruva Samal & Associates

A combination of black, white and red tiles add retro vibes to this kitchen. The design, in which black and white colors are used mostly, gives the kitchen a modern atmosphere.

A charming home you wish were yours

