9 kitchen designs every Filipino family can copy!

The most important rule that experts consider during kitchen design is the triangular principle. For a kitchen design that is both practical and comfortable, the three main areas of the kitchen must be situated closely together. The three areas are the cooking area and service area, preparation area and washing areas. Wonder how you can make this principle work without losing your sense of style? Continue reading!
Wooden kitchen cabinets designed in a classic style are a good solution for those looking for traditional design in their kitchen. These cabinets form a stylish and invigorating combination with a white bench, as well as a new generation cabinet solution such as functional compartments and railed hinges. There is virtually nothing missing in the design, and is complete by beautiful flowers and good lighting.
The combination of black and white color is often used in decorations because of the contrast and the illusion of space it provides. This modern kitchen design also benefits from the combination of black and white. This kitchen, with its chrome accessories, acrylic counter and ceramic tile on the back of the counter, stands out with its style and solidity.
Get inspired here!
Well it's not unlimited but it's definitely more than what you need. With its large counter and large number of closets, this large kitchen provides all kinds of solutions for your kitchen space problems. The stylish kitchen cabinets and ample lighting are also features of the kitchen. In the kitchen, marble or marble alloy composite material is selected from the natural stone group as counter top material. Costly? A little, but it is durable and made to last wear and tear.
Designed in natural tones, this kitchen is highly functional despite its simplicity. The U-shaped counter top is a wise use of kitchen space. It's a pretty good model for those with families always coming over and frequent cooks.
A circular shape was used in the cleaning area of the kitchen ease of use for dish washing. The kitchen is designed with steel accessories and white laminate kitchen closet.
Can't DIY? Get some help from the experts!
White decoration is the savior of non-spacious kitchens.The use of white décor is an ideal way to create a spacious and bright environment. If you're thinking that white is specially difficult to clean, well, surprise! The pieces can be made to have stain-free surfaces. The pop of red is important in achieving this kitchen design.
This rectangular kitchen with a U-shape has such a wide and convenient structure. Its architectural features are impeccable, functional, spacious and perfect for adding interior decorations
The use of mosaic is kind of outdated. However, if mosaic walls were to complement brown and white combinations like this, then we're talking. The wall transformed this kitchen from too simple to artsy.
A combination of black, white and red tiles add retro vibes to this kitchen. The design, in which black and white colors are used mostly, gives the kitchen a modern atmosphere.