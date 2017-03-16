Your browser is out-of-date.

8 ways to get the neighbors talking (in a good way!)

Stephanie Kirsten
Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design
A home decoration should reflect your own personal style. Always keep in mind that the interior and exterior decoration are equally important when coming up with a design for your abode. Admittedly though, the outdoor decoration is the first thing anyone sees in your home, and should reflect the kind of first impression you want to your guests. Balconies, gardens, outdoor dining areas and other outdoor space are all good ways of making use of your creativity to furnish a look that will complement the interior of your house.

This article will show you a variety of tips to achieve different outdoor designs from classic to simple. Hopefully, you can choose one (or more!) from this list to get your creative juices flowing for your next home project!

Add the appropriate elements

PIERA, HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

The wooden house is transformed from its original form (too simple and ordinary), but with simple furnishings, you can let the house give off different feeling. A blue and white sofa can be placed on the front porch which is perfect not only for leisure space, but also to watch the scenery of your home (children running around, for example). This simple decoration is practical and beautiful, and creates a feeling of warmth for anyone who enters the house.

Use warm tones

CASA 3-64. VIVIENDA UNIFAMILIAR. Barquisimeto, Venezuela., YUSO
YUSO

YUSO
YUSO
YUSO

The walls of the house are beautifully decorated with warm colors! The hint of yellow on the other side walls perfectly matches with red tiles and red brick walls.The tile work gives the house a warm feeling, something that you can only achieve in a place called HOME.

Brighten up!

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

Fill the small garden with colorful flowers and plants, so that the facade has a light but lively atmosphere. The curved stairs is also important in achieving this look; the staircase creates an illusion fresh out of the fairy tales. Going up and down the house has never been this magical!

#Chill

Дом в г.Калининграде, AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design
AGRAFFE design

If your home is using sliding glass doors windows, then you certainly need to enhance the outdoor lawn decoration . This is important so you can enjoy the outdoor natural scenery from the room. Also, be sure to make appropriate calls for outdoor furniture to decorate the garden depending on the functions you want each piece to achieve. For example, if you're a fan of outdoor relaxation, you should definitely get a swing or rattan chair.

Black and White

Rua Austria, Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar
Prado Zogbi Tobar

Pure white wall with black doors, coupled with some large potted plants as ornaments, can greatly increase the luxury style. The choice of relatively large potted plants can increase the sense of authority which conveys the personality of the homeowner.

Outdoor extension

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration Davonport
Davonport

Orford | A classic country kitchen with coastal inspiration

Davonport
Davonport
Davonport

With the garden featuring a variety of plants, small tables to enjoy your favorite cup of coffee or to read a good book, you can say that this home's owner has quite the taste. Next to the brick house is a greenhouse, which is home to beautiful plants and flowers. The glass design plus intricate posts add to the feeling of fairy tale in this house.

Beach, please

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

A lot of people dream of having their homes beside a water form, and this structure is one step closer to that dream! The building situated near the pool to provide a relaxing ambiance to the home. The shape of this home is hexagonal and is similar to Japanese structures, but with a modern twist!

Care for a cup of tea?

Back Garden LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel

Back Garden

LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel
LOLA 38 Hotel

Finally, this home uses a classic design by using chairs and tables that complement classic European architecture , creating the ultimate luxurious atmosphere. The color of the windows, the green grass of the trees and the  walls of the house is perfect for enjoying a warm afternoon tea with your amigos and amigas.

20 traditional wooden homes we're saving up for!

