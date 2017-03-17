A beautiful two-storey home that is made to last

Do you have plans to move to the countryside? Or maybe you just want to live in a perfect country house?

In many styles and materials, the red brick is a beautiful element that can create a strong country atmosphere, and today we are going to introduce this two-storey house, made of white concrete and red brick that create a pleasant rustic feel.

The appearance of this home is reminiscent of living in the pasture, but with simple yet stylish interiors. The house is full of modern home appliances to allow the owner a convenient and comfortable life.

Let's start the tour, shall we?