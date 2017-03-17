A beautiful two-storey home that is made to last

Do you have plans to move to the countryside? Or maybe you just want to live in a perfect country house?
In many styles and materials, the red brick is a beautiful element that can create a strong country atmosphere, and today we are going to introduce this two-storey house, made of white concrete and red brick that create a pleasant rustic feel.
The appearance of this home is reminiscent of living in the pasture, but with simple yet stylish interiors. The house is full of modern home appliances to allow the owner a convenient and comfortable life.
Let's start the tour, shall we?
The appearance of this home conveys the beauty of a typical European country house with a mountain-shaped roof, a red roof made of red brick, rounded windows and arches. A closer look of the facade shows stylish elements such as the black fence and the door of the small window. Talk about classy!
One word: AMAZING. This living room is quite the space! With the black wood beams, combining traditional and modern style. The ceiling has embedded or
hidden lighting that let brighten the home at any time of the day.Experts choose a
gray sofa, to create an elegant living room. In addition, the open design takes credit for the better use of space, and links each room for a more homey feel.
With white cabinets and desktop made of wood, the kitchen space screams elegant and chic. Large windows make cooking easier through sufficient lighting; you do not have to drive yourself crazy looking for that missing can of peas! There is also dining area that is convenient and space-saving.
This staircase extraordinary! The wood step is unique design, with black handrails and railings. Modern, clean, and simple: the elements of urban living, encapsulated in just one of the pieces of this house.
Now this is simple living. The attic has a bedroom with a sun roof to enjoy natural lighting. The simple use of space in this area is impressive. This is definitely perfect for sleepovers!
Take a look at this amazing balcony! The curved arch design balances the modernity of this house. This place is perfect for those want to enjoy the scenery. This view will definitely make stay-cations a lot more convenient (and cheaper too!).
