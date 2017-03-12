Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5 of the week: All your dream homes in one place!

葉山下山口の家, honda honda Country style house Wood Brown
Every Sunday, we try to wrap up some of the most popular articles for the week. And, this time around, it was all about dream homes for all of you. From wooden houses to three-storey mansions to homes with patios, why don't we revisit these articles and fall in love with all these amazing properties all over again! 

Dream home styles!

For this article, our write Amy Buxton shared nine of the best house styles to copy for your next architecture project. From villas to bungalows to micro-homes, it's all here! 

Beautiful one-storey homes!

For the Philippines, this type of home costs less but it looks as stunning or beautiful as any other luxurious properties! If you're on the lookout for a one-storey house, then you ave to click on these 10 breathtaking bungalows we've compiled just for you!

Spectacular three-storey home

Bungalow a little too small for your big family? Then you have to check out this ultra-chic three-storey home that is at once modern and minimalistic! We've also included the plan, in case you need a more detailed inspiration for your project!

Cute wooden homes

From modern and eye-catching to traditional and timeless, there is a wooden home to suit all tastes, so if you've always dreamed of one day building your own wooden retreat, then check out our article on 23 cute wooden homes you could build for yourself!

Beautiful homes with relaxing patios

If you're idea of the perfect summer is lounging on a patio, enjoying the tropical breeze with a cool mango juice in hand, then be inspired by this ideabook featuring 11 photos of beautiful homes with relaxing patios!

5 stunning two-storey homes in neutral colors

