See how they built this beautiful Asian home

It's always exciting to witness your dream home come to life. Of course, building one is not without its challenges. Luckily, we have different professionals to help us along the way and one thing we've learned is that having good communication with them allows us to get two steps closer to that dream house. In the Doi Saket district of Chiang Mai, Thailand, a lovely house was constructed and we got the opportunity to witness its development. Have a look by reading below!
As an overview, this house is an elevated bungalow and includes a balcony or terrace on the front and at the back. Inside, it is composed of three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room, a dining room, and a kitchen. An interesting feature to it is that it passed steel safety standards, which makes it earthquake resilient and absolutely suitable for its calamity-prone location.
The color follows an earthy orange to brown palette with green-tinted glass panels for the windows. Its entire color combination goes well with its natural surroundings.
The house used ready-mixed concrete which contributes to its structural integrity.
The roof fashions a hip that gives ways to valleys for two symmetrical sides.
The tiles used for the were particularly heat reflective ones which allows the homeowners to save on energy. This lessens their use of air conditioning units. Check out roofers to assist you on choosing different energy-efficient roof materials
In this room, the walls were painted in white as a base and the granite floor tiles have just been assembled.
In other areas, wooden vinyl tiles were used on the floor. It's got the charm of wood but the convenience of vinyl material.
Since the house is located on a plain, the architects took this advantage and chose wider and taller windows to let more light and air inside. This keeps the dwellers on a blissful state especially with the lush vista beyond.
The interiors were splashed with a warm yellow palette which easily makes feel all cozy and happy. The floor here is composed of a light granite set of tiles which is a good choice to resist abrasion. Granite tiles are also easy to clean.
A close look at the living room's white ceiling reveals the layered surfaces and how they subtly centralize on the classic ceiling fan-chandelier piece which likewise complements the color tones.
At this point, the rest of the white-base walls have been painted with the same warm yellow color from the living area earlier. This kitchen is also becoming more pronounced with the brick-lined counter. The wooden doors are also about to be varnished and attached to their proper hinges.
Check out now this homey kitchen and its tiled counter and backsplash.
The bathroom coordinates with the rest of the interiors through its neutral-toned tiles which vary nicely in their pattern.
Back outside, the exterior followed the orange paint-on-white base with some areas needing particular details. As part of the construction, the house also underwent termite treatment to prevent termite infestation. See these 5 ways to protect your home from termites.
Here, the rest of the exterior gets more painting job done. The porch's steel railings have also been attached.
On another side of the house, the painting continues with the same palette.
And while there's a front porch, this side also includes a small terrace which is perfect in case the other one's occupied.
As an interesting touch to the exterior's surface, these paneled sides have been added and they go well with the corner foundations that have been adorned with brick-styled tiles.
Here's close inspection of the red-coated balustrade.
The view from the front porch is lovely and you can even have a melodramatic scene here whilst opening the sliding glass doors.
The end result is this beautiful house that's ideal for flood-prone areas with its elevated design and sturdy foundation. To cover the steps going up the porch, the architects added a corrugated polycarbonate sheet which aptly fits on the center.