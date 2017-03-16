10 creative home ideas for small homes

One of the most challenging things that every woman faces in creating a comfortable home is space. But, it doesn't have to be. For today's ideabook, we are sharing ten 10 small homes that have managed to make use of their limited space in a creative way.
Make use of high ceiling and convert them into storage spaces or loft-style bedrooms. Take cue from this cool project and keep the space minimal, so it doesn't look cramped.
Another example of homes making use of high ceiling is this project, which features an open attic. But, what we love the most about this home is the glass windows the entire facade, making the home's otherwise traditional style into something that is both chic and contemporary.
Here's a good idea for rooms with limited spaces: Opt for loft beds, which feature a mezzanine area below. You can also transform the sides into storage spaces! We're definitely copying this!
Modifying the space above the ceiling to the roof of the building increases the living space that also provides a variety of applications. What is obvious is certainly the airy space due to the increase in the room's volume.
Bedrooms of kids need not be cramped! Make it the perfect place for their friend's sleepovers by installing some floating beds! Keep them safe, however, by hiring a professional!
The modified stairs which are, at the same time, storage places allows one to take a short walk to the kitchen. Creating space in a little space requires one to make use of all of the space from the bottom to the top.
An addition of a mezzanine with a working table is suggested for an area like this. Spaces are afforded in all structural designs to allow light and air to pass through. The light color tones also adds up to its appearance of making it appear wider.
Designed with a mezzanine area above the living room simply connects the wooden staircase.The area at the top can be arranged to a small space where seats would just require a textured rag and big pillows for easy living. An open design of the lighting and the walls are placed from the ceiling. Let's not confine the lights in certain areas only.
Another idea is to convert the lofts into book shelves. This allows full use of the space in all areas of the room and make it conducive for reading as well.
Indeed, we can design a space continuously. Designed with a staircase connecting the chips which continues to outline the steps which do not obstruct vision. The use of colors and materials are made sure to match. The white material feels light and comfortable. The open area from atop allows light to illuminate the whole space. With this design, elements within it created unity.