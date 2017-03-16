Your browser is out-of-date.

15 amazing sliding doors that will add style to any simple home!

IWAY IWAY
​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London., Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd Walls Glass Green
Loading admin actions …

If you're a fan of sliding door, then you're in luck. Because today on homify, we are featuring 15 of the most amazing sliding door we've seen on the website. Let's have a look. Maybe you'll find one to suit your home!

1. Backyard Sliding Doors

Sliding Folding doors GK Architects Ltd Sliding doors
GK Architects Ltd

Sliding Folding doors

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Sliding doors do not need to be just in a home. It could be used as the link between the home, the garden, or terrace.

2.Folding Hide

PARIS 17 29m², blackStones blackStones Sliding doors
blackStones

blackStones
blackStones
blackStones

Stacked several layers and save up more space than ever. Bundle it up with chic patterns that add texture.

3. Glass Sliding Doors

Sliding frameless glass doors Ion Glass Sliding doors Glass
Ion Glass

Sliding frameless glass doors

Ion Glass
Ion Glass
Ion Glass

The advantages of the glass door are that the light will shine through easily. Even bathrooms should have a light, if the goal is to illuminate it with natural light, then, this is highly suggested.

4. Tees with country style.

Klassisches Landhaus mit Stil und Charme, Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH Sliding doors
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH

Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei &amp; Wohndesign GmbH
Beinder Schreinerei & Wohndesign GmbH

Shape and the  panoramic view separate kitchen to the living room defining its boundaries and emphasizes each of the room's function.

5. Sliding plain white

The Wine Warehouse, Chepstow, Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Hall + Bednarczyk Architects Sliding doors
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The Wine Warehouse, Chepstow

Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects
Hall + Bednarczyk Architects

The frame is placed well to connect to the library. The white sliding frames add a play to the space.

Color Plays

West London house, Viewport Studio Viewport Studio Sliding doors
Viewport Studio

West London house

Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio
Viewport Studio

Share a living room, kitchen and dining room. Add zest with a choice of vivid colors! This can add to the definition of each space.

7. Steel Doors

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard Ligneous Designs Sliding doors
Ligneous Designs

Steel resin sliding doors and cupboard

Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs
Ligneous Designs

This is typical of an industrial type of style. The choice depicts a strong aura against the soft plain white that would add up to a strongly secured but comfortable place.

8. Sliding doors that open to the dressing room.

Sliding Wardrobe Doors, Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd Sliding doors
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

Sliding Wardrobe Doors

Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd
Sliding Wardrobes World Ltd

The Patterns on these doors clearly suggests the discriminating tastes of simplicity and sophistication.

9. See more transparency

homify Sliding doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

White frame with glass compartments adds thrill to the entrance of the room.

10. Design a blackboard

Haus Hoffmann Hamburg, and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht Sliding doors
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht
and8 Architekten Aisslinger + Bracht

This is a good example of gimmicky ideas. You do not have to always go to a traditional sliding door. If you have an idea to make some things special then you can try to capture something very common in everyday life and be divergent. Sending messages to family members/friends in this manner is quite unique.

11. Partitioned Living Room

Soggiorno accogliente , LANGOLO HOME LIVING LANGOLO HOME LIVING Sliding doors
LANGOLO HOME LIVING

LANGOLO HOME LIVING
LANGOLO HOME LIVING
LANGOLO HOME LIVING

For those who want to change the atmosphere and privacy in the living room. You can easily do this by sliding it together.

12. To increase space definition

Quinta do Lago, Cheryl Tarbuck Design Cheryl Tarbuck Design Modern dressing room
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

Quinta do Lago

Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design
Cheryl Tarbuck Design

 The sliding glass door makes clarity an objective. 

13. Glass Moore was pretty good.

Frosted Glass Sliding Door partition in Cambridge, Go Glass Ltd Go Glass Ltd Sliding doors
Go Glass Ltd

Frosted Glass Sliding Door partition in Cambridge

Go Glass Ltd
Go Glass Ltd
Go Glass Ltd

For people who wants a space which focuses more on privacy and a subdued lighting, these opaque glass doors are for you.

14. Sliding wall!

Sliding doors homify Sliding doors
homify

Sliding doors

homify
homify
homify

This wall saves space and increases not only the variation in structure but an instant shift on focal points that creates character.

15. Beautiful & Lively Color Tone

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London. Bravo London Ltd Walls Glass Green
Bravo London Ltd

​Studio Flat Room Divider Sliding Doors by Bravo London.

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

The design looks simple but are more realistic and naturally.

Whatever preferences you have, doors will always lead you to an opportunity of knowing more of what you are capable of becoming.

