15 amazing sliding doors that will add style to any simple home!

If you're a fan of sliding door, then you're in luck. Because today on homify, we are featuring 15 of the most amazing sliding door we've seen on the website. Let's have a look. Maybe you'll find one to suit your home!
Sliding doors do not need to be just in a home. It could be used as the link between the home, the garden, or terrace.
Stacked several layers and save up more space than ever. Bundle it up with chic patterns that add texture.
The advantages of the glass door are that the light will shine through easily. Even bathrooms should have a light, if the goal is to illuminate it with natural light, then, this is highly suggested.
Shape and the panoramic view separate kitchen to the living room defining its boundaries and emphasizes each of the room's function.
The frame is placed well to connect to the library. The white sliding frames add a play to the space.
Share a living room, kitchen and dining room. Add zest with a choice of vivid colors! This can add to the definition of each space.
This is typical of an industrial type of style. The choice depicts a strong aura against the soft plain white that would add up to a strongly secured but comfortable place.
The Patterns on these doors clearly suggests the discriminating tastes of simplicity and sophistication.
White frame with glass compartments adds thrill to the entrance of the room.
This is a good example of gimmicky ideas. You do not have to always go to a traditional sliding door. If you have an idea to make some things special then you can try to capture something very common in everyday life and be divergent. Sending messages to family members/friends in this manner is quite unique.
For those who want to change the atmosphere and privacy in the living room. You can easily do this by sliding it together.
The sliding glass door makes clarity an objective.
For people who wants a space which focuses more on privacy and a subdued lighting, these opaque glass doors are for you.
This wall saves space and increases not only the variation in structure but an instant shift on focal points that creates character.
The design looks simple but are more realistic and naturally.
Whatever preferences you have, doors will always lead you to an opportunity of knowing more of what you are capable of becoming.