3 small houses to inspire your next home project

We love bungalow-style houses here at homify! So, for today, we are going to introduce you to three cute home projects that are small, but, at the same time, very stylish. They are a blend of texture, design, function, and comfort, which are the qualities of the perfect home. Though they are not all the same, the common point is that they all have a refreshing charm, plus an outdoor space for appreciating the tropical breeze. Let's see more details now!
The lots may be small (only 139 square meters!), but the professionals have managed to create a comfortable home with enough space for a living room, kitchen and dining room. It also houses two bathrooms, four bedrooms, and a computer room. Isn't that amazing?
The backyard has an open floor window with direct access to the back garden. From this point of view, this U-shaped bungalow pattern is able to maintain the structural aesthetics without losing its personality. The terrace is provided also provides shelter from the sun and rain, just in case.
Built in the style of the German designer Bauhaus, the house is straightforward and has a flat roof with a simple but striking white look. For those who like the three-dimensional art, this bungalow can be described as a dream come true with its three bedrooms, a dressing room, two bathrooms, computer room, and a capacious living room.
The huge floor-to-ceiling windows help illuminate the interior space. The red block next to the geometric shape of the garden highlights the back garden, echoing the whole of the house's contemporary three-dimensional design.
Accompanied by slightly tilted leaves and the appearance of the red embellishment, this house can immediately attract your attention. This 116 square meters home, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a computer room with an open living room, kitchen and dining room is ideal for people who want their space to be simple yet chic.
Its back garden has a shaded pavilion with two floor-to-ceiling windows. This combination is decorated with red, with a simple but strong sense of design to make it stand out. And from afar, the anterior portion of the house is an inviting sight.