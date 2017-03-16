3 small houses to inspire your next home project

We love bungalow-style houses here at homify! So, for today, we are going to introduce you to three cute home projects that are small, but, at the same time, very stylish. They are a blend of texture, design, function, and comfort, which are the qualities of the perfect home. Though they are not all the same, the common point is that they all have a refreshing charm, plus an outdoor space for appreciating the tropical breeze. Let's see more details now!