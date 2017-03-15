A simple home in the province you'd want to retire in

Whether you have longed to see a ranch or an endless horizon of vegetations in various landscapes, then you must not miss this point book to share. This little cottage with its bright and striking appearance is a place of a quiet rustic country atmosphere. There is such a house for a home where one could cease a moment after a day's rush.
This bungalow is located in the mountain fields of Korea. Due to the sparse distribution of the population, bright appearance in the farmland looks quite eye-catching.
Red brick walls and the yellow wooden door of the cottage reveals that strong country style while the three asymmetrical small roof gave it a modern aesthetic.
Roof changes can also be very interesting!
If we watch the building from the other side, we can find this abandoned side of the red brick walls where the bottom of the cement wall has framed a high wooden terrace. The central large glass door design makes it possible for one to see the vast horizon.
The terrace and the courtyard of the ground has a height difference that creates a segment making space. With a glass door that opens to the terrace, one can easily enjoy the white clouds against the blue sky with the scent of the wide greenery.
This space has allowed us to take a view of a sight overlooking the lush sides of the mountains and magnificence of its peaks. Such a wonderful view calms the soul.
The kitchen which is situated close to the living room and other spaces maximizes its function and that the link suggests a smooth flow of the usual house activities or routines. And as the kitchen door opens to another view at the same time, one can enjoy a view of the wide pastoral land that lies.
From the stairs up to the attic, the building materials are mostly made of wood making this space appear more gentle, simple and rustic. Its wooden railing is not isolated from the space below the link allowing natural light to create a soft tone as one enters.
A simple home in the province speaks of the example of
Simplicity being nature's first, and the last of art. Philip James Bailey