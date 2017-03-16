Your browser is out-of-date.

20 traditional wooden homes we're saving up for!

IWAY IWAY
CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
With a great team of personalities and the rich ideas from homify, we are here again to help you decorate your home and make it more fascinating. This time we will take you to beautiful wooden projects. A variety of styles to keep you updated.

Each featured project is with a unique appearance. However, what is common is the use of wood as a primary material. Wood feels comfortable and natural. And it will take the rest of the family in awe. 

Asian-style home

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍 homify Country style house
homify

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍

homify
homify
homify

This Asian-style wooden house showcases a balcony made of tiled woods on its walls giving it a cool look that could also contribute to temperature balance. 

Country home

HOUSE-04(renovation), dwarf dwarf Terrace
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

One advantage of the terraces made with an open decking is that it gives enough space for children to play. Smooth, polished surfaces assure comfortable and a safe play all day.

Classic wooden house

AHSB - AHŞAP EV MODEL B, Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri Prefabricated home
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri
Kuloğlu Orman Ürünleri

House does not always need to have a balcony. This classic look is given a modern touch with a cemented base. With a strong support that is complementary to the wood structures of the main building, a wooden dream house becomes a comfortable and steadfast den.

White beach house

CASTELLDEFELS, HOUSE HABITAT HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT
HOUSE HABITAT

This angle is almost as large as a terrace patio. It is a suitable area to put on a table so one could eat comfortably. Maybe a sun umbrella can be added to the place or a bench for sitting to watch the dramatic view of a sunset.  

Malaysian style

Casas em madeira , CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA &amp; CAMPO—Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras
CASA & CAMPO - Casas pré-fabricadas em madeiras

Calm and quite attributes are successfully displayed in this corridor. Rather than using the serrated wooden rails, try switching to a wooden beam strength as a long bar. When it comes to chairs, table sized, fits comfortably Colors of accessories be also considered to create contrast yet enrich it with an aura of tranquility.

Beautiful modern classic

Landelijke eigentijdse woning, Brand I BBA Architecten Brand I BBA Architecten Country style house
Brand I BBA Architecten

Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten
Brand I BBA Architecten

Color tones on the walls, beam design, the wide glass windows, the combination of the greens within the area is a perfect view! The dark gray hues against the white has enhanced its function which is to create a relaxing shelter.

Home with outdoor patio

Área de Lazer, Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados Rustic style house
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados

Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos &amp; Associados
Cristiane Locatelli Arquitetos & Associados

For a single-story house, this patio allures guests to take part in cozy but festive activities. 

Double balcony design

homify Modern home
homify

homify
homify
homify

Terraced houses that are shaped and well proportioned, like this house with a terrace both on the ground and upper floors, and using the same materials for the railings are appealing.

Terraced flats in a country house

보광리 (Bokwanglee) , HOUSE & BUILDER HOUSE & BUILDER Terrace
HOUSE &amp; BUILDER

보광리 (Bokwanglee)

HOUSE & BUILDER
HOUSE &amp; BUILDER
HOUSE & BUILDER

You need not have a fully elevated terrace. Stepping it up a little gives it a resilient but pretty look. This is a wide wooden terrace. Placing of low chairs and the use of a big and wide seat for the family reunifies the whole space for warm conversations to take place.

Wide open terraced house of a minimalist

house-01, dwarf dwarf Terrace
dwarf

dwarf
dwarf
dwarf

The simple covered space at the entrance offers an unswerving welcome of family and guests.

Asian balcony of rest

homify Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

The balcony under the sun roof as well makes this house achieve a peaceful living. Balcony decorated with beautiful flowers and a hanging hammock surrounded by this atmosphere is favorable for sleeping.

Simple elegant modern space

proyecto, SUN Arquitectos SUN Arquitectos Modern home
SUN Arquitectos

SUN Arquitectos
SUN Arquitectos
SUN Arquitectos

Width and space are what people love in the Modern style variation. The terrace of the house behind a wide open space which makes it appear like a house without walls is a unique approach to a place we call home.

Country style

Lucky 4 Ranch, Uptic Studios Uptic Studios Rustic style house
Uptic Studios

Lucky 4 Ranch

Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios
Uptic Studios

Using rustic wood designs on the table and chairs with its plain and simple color and the unpolished surfaces fabricates the country toucn.  The natural color of the wood is a charm no one can deny.

Vacation house

homify Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Good drainage is another benefit of the strips of wood on the floor so rain can easily drain. The wooden rail design also made a neat terrace look. The wide glass windows enhanced the aura of a home that is ideal for a getaway. 

Sleek resting place

homify Terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

We like the dark wood floors that toned down and balanced the nature of a container house. Finishing off the look by using glass instead of walls has given it the classy look.

Loghouse

Loghome. นครนายก, Sukjai Logcabin Partnership Sukjai Logcabin Partnership Commercial spaces Solid Wood Wood effect Office buildings
Sukjai Logcabin Partnership

Sukjai Logcabin Partnership
Sukjai Logcabin Partnership
Sukjai Logcabin Partnership

A loghouse is a dream house and a great variation for those who want a country style of living. Wood angles with the wide type windows fit into a place with the towering view of the trees.

Small and comfy home

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍 homify Country style house
homify

自地自建-鋼構木屋農舍

homify
homify
homify

Small designed houses suggest a sense of security. 

Warm space for receiving guests

บ้านไม้ของคุณหมอตา, สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง
สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง

สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง
สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง
สถาปนิกสุรินทร์ ก่อสร้าง

Small houses, with a front porch embedded with a long bench barrier that is designed as a sitting area at the same time, is ideal for entertaining guests. You can enjoy the company of family member or friends over a delicious meal 

Topical home

homify Rustic style house
homify

homify
homify
homify

The contrasting decors which are pretty and comfortable take the light and dark wooden balconies in the background giving it depth and drama. These reflect the direction of emotions making them feel relaxed and calm. Take this tone to give comfort to a resort.

Townhouse

Марини_256 кв.м., Vesco Construction Vesco Construction Scandinavian style houses
Vesco Construction

Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction
Vesco Construction

The large two-story house with the terraces exposing an ambiance of a home is considered a freehold. The brick and mortar designs give emphasis to the structure.The rails are made of beautiful wood. The wide and large balcony, depicts the feel and the comfort of home.

