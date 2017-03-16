20 traditional wooden homes we're saving up for!

With a great team of personalities and the rich ideas from homify, we are here again to help you decorate your home and make it more fascinating. This time we will take you to beautiful wooden projects. A variety of styles to keep you updated.
Each featured project is with a unique appearance. However, what is common is the use of wood as a primary material. Wood feels comfortable and natural. And it will take the rest of the family in awe.
This Asian-style wooden house showcases a balcony made of tiled woods on its walls giving it a cool look that could also contribute to temperature balance.
One advantage of the terraces made with an open decking is that it gives enough space for children to play. Smooth, polished surfaces assure comfortable and a safe play all day.
House does not always need to have a balcony. This classic look is given a modern touch with a cemented base. With a strong support that is complementary to the wood structures of the main building, a wooden dream house becomes a comfortable and steadfast den.
This angle is almost as large as a terrace patio. It is a suitable area to put on a table so one could eat comfortably. Maybe a sun umbrella can be added to the place or a bench for sitting to watch the dramatic view of a sunset.
Calm and quite attributes are successfully displayed in this corridor. Rather than using the serrated wooden rails, try switching to a wooden beam strength as a long bar. When it comes to chairs, table sized, fits comfortably Colors of accessories be also considered to create contrast yet enrich it with an aura of tranquility.
Color tones on the walls, beam design, the wide glass windows, the combination of the greens within the area is a perfect view! The dark gray hues against the white has enhanced its function which is to create a relaxing shelter.
For a single-story house, this patio allures guests to take part in cozy but festive activities.
Terraced houses that are shaped and well proportioned, like this house with a terrace both on the ground and upper floors, and using the same materials for the railings are appealing.
You need not have a fully elevated terrace. Stepping it up a little gives it a resilient but pretty look. This is a wide wooden terrace. Placing of low chairs and the use of a big and wide seat for the family reunifies the whole space for warm conversations to take place.
The simple covered space at the entrance offers an unswerving welcome of family and guests.
The balcony under the sun roof as well makes this house achieve a peaceful living. Balcony decorated with beautiful flowers and a hanging hammock surrounded by this atmosphere is favorable for sleeping.
Width and space are what people love in the Modern style variation. The terrace of the house behind a wide open space which makes it appear like a house without walls is a unique approach to a place we call home.
Using rustic wood designs on the table and chairs with its plain and simple color and the unpolished surfaces fabricates the country toucn. The natural color of the wood is a charm no one can deny.
Good drainage is another benefit of the strips of wood on the floor so rain can easily drain. The wooden rail design also made a neat terrace look. The wide glass windows enhanced the aura of a home that is ideal for a getaway.
We like the dark wood floors that toned down and balanced the nature of a container house. Finishing off the look by using glass instead of walls has given it the classy look.
A loghouse is a dream house and a great variation for those who want a country style of living. Wood angles with the wide type windows fit into a place with the towering view of the trees.
Small houses, with a front porch embedded with a long bench barrier that is designed as a sitting area at the same time, is ideal for entertaining guests. You can enjoy the company of family member or friends over a delicious meal
The contrasting decors which are pretty and comfortable take the light and dark wooden balconies in the background giving it depth and drama. These reflect the direction of emotions making them feel relaxed and calm. Take this tone to give comfort to a resort.
The large two-story house with the terraces exposing an ambiance of a home is considered a freehold. The brick and mortar designs give emphasis to the structure.The rails are made of beautiful wood. The wide and large balcony, depicts the feel and the comfort of home.