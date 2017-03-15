Your browser is out-of-date.

Small backyard ideas to get your home ready for the summer

IWAY IWAY
Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions
A beautiful backyard, we believe, is a point that many home owners neglect. Focus on the interior is given more attention in most cases. The current way of life demands most people to stay indoors instead of going out and taking a few breaths of fresh air. Homify showcases 9 simple, practical, and beautiful ways of making it possible for one to take an ample amount of fresh air within the perimeters of the home.

1. Use of Pebbles

Moderner Sichtschutz: individuell, dezent, flexibel, stabil ..., GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions
GH Product Solutions

Pebbles are not just simple decorating ideas, they are a classic.And it's natural characteristics contribute to a good drainage. It keeps one from worrying during the rainy days.

2. Light Up

Ponticello sulla' acqua, Small bridge on the water, sabigarden
sabigarden

sabigarden
sabigarden
sabigarden

Light does not need to be very bright. We may use compact fluorescent dim light bulbs in few pieces. This creates a romantic atmosphere throughout the day especially at night. You can dine, hang out with friends or with the family.

3. Remember to regularly Tree

Garden Ed Reeve Minimalist style garden
Ed Reeve

Garden

Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve
Ed Reeve

Planting few trees not only contribute to a beautiful and fresh aura. It also provides you with clean air apart from accessorizing your home and keeping it cool during a hot summer.

4. Garden

Casa Polo Sotogrande, Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph
Melian Randolph

While we focus on planting trees to provide shade and to shadow a good atmosphere in every season, we enhance that small space with the sufficient number of shrubs and herbs that could take the space. This gives the area a refreshing touch in a hot or cold weather. 

5. Relax and Ease

Black Wicker Chair homify Garden Furniture
homify

Black Wicker Chair

homify
homify
homify

Creating a small corner for you to come to sit and read a book, sip tea, coffee, and other fortifying things that you can do at any time of the day.

6. Presence of a Wooden Deck

House of Shells by Ramón Castellanos. Sanlúcar de Barrameda, Cadiz, Spain. , Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou

Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou
Pablo Cousinou

wooden deck runs pretty well. It allows you to either take the space to lie and rest or just plainly run the soles of your feet just to get that cool air passing through, relaxing you from all of your summer activities.

7. Adaptation Ideas

homify Garden Furniture
homify

homify
homify
homify

Switch over to the backyard garden. Add a comfy atmosphere. With the addition of furniture such as a sofa bed pavilion with fine design to look natural, there is no way you can escape the enticing site of a beautiful abode.

8. Color Up, Naturally

Sommergarten, Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

If you think that putting up a good space for a big budget is impractical, then, you can just come up with beautiful DIY pots and put some flowering plants so you can enjoy the view of the color variations in that little place. Consider putting up a hanging wall or decorative shelves to create depth and contrast.

9. Innovate Ideas

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden, Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Introducing a Stunning and Decorative Garden: The Gallery Garden

Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping
Cool Gardens Landscaping

Creativity knows no boundaries. Bring yourself to a definition of what is beautiful in the expression of the elements found in your space by embellishing it with your unique works of art.

After all, summer is an adventure! Modify… Create… and RELAX!

A 55-square-meter home with four bedrooms (and we've included the plan!)

Discover home inspiration!

