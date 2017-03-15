9 photos of fantastic kitchens to inspire you

As Chef Gordon would always say, We eat with our eyes. But it would be quite odd for one to savor dishes not noticing the inviting colors of the meal course even when your sense of smell allows you to do so. This design allows all light source to penetrate the inner space which is supplementary to the color choice within the room.

Beautiful kitchens are fine! But the ones which are a blend of aesthetics, functionality and a setting that brings everyone to reminiscing in their lifetime is exceptionally impressive!