7 common kitchen mistakes every Filipino household make

“The shared meal is no small thing. It is a foundation of family life, the place where our children learn the art of conversation and acquire the habits of civilization: sharing, listening, taking turns, navigating differences, arguing without offending,’ so says author Michael Pollan. And, indeed, the kitchen is one of our favorite places in the home and that particular presence of a Filipino touch to the kitchen nourishes the closely-knit ties among the family members. Today, we speak of the most common things that Filipinos consider in truly making a house a home.
Ergonomic designs of kitchen and equipment are most suitable for human use. And because of this reason, one can work with a great convenience. While you are decorating the kitchen, it is worthwhile to take into consideration the ergonomic and modular designs. The working triangle method is an editing method that will facilitate the work in the kitchen and reduce the working time. Although an L-shaped kitchen creates enough space for schemes and acts to entertain and delight guests or members of the family while working, a well-designed kitchen must also have the three most commonly used items: main pans, stoves, sinks, and refrigerators, located around in the same circle. No matter how stylish the kitchen decorations are made without considering these features, the user will tire.
A single ceiling lamp is not enough, especially in large kitchens. While we need to task lights like overhead lighting while working in the kitchen and probably add to the ceiling lamp, LEDs and spots, appliqués can be used for correct lighting in the kitchen decoration, and task lights can be added to the countertops and cabinets. Your lighting specialist can contribute specific ideas to ensure perfect lighting in your kitchen design.
When decorating, equipment, furniture, and accessories, in general, can be chosen to launch a contrast and make the place more attractive. Style and color of the decors create balance and evoke a meal, worthwhile engaging, that enriches relationships as well. If you want the decoration to have harmony in both style and color, always take a look into some style and color rules.
Clutter often arises when storage areas are not sufficient. In this case, you will notice that most of the cabinets are situated on the floor and are not designed to hang. This gives the area more flow of light and air. Keeping storage areas abundant and functional for a convenient and regular kitchen decoration is ideal. Partitioned cupboards and drawers, cellar cabinets and shelves will be your greatest helpers in the kitchen.
Products made from quality materials are a must for a commonly used space such as a kitchen. If you do not want to have to renovate the decoration every few years, you should choose durable and quality materials. For example, when choosing a counter, it is necessary to pay more attention to the material apart from the style and color. You should investigate the disadvantages of the material you choose and make the choice accordingly. Solid wood and wooden countertops can be drawn and burned, marble countertops can leave stains on acidic foods and chemicals, machines with epoxy finishes can be drawn, granite countertops are extremely robust, but color and pattern are limited and the price is slightly higher. It would be best if you make a choice considering all these features.
Kitchen decoration does not remove crowds and diffusion, and for that reason, it may sometimes be necessary to move on a more minimal line in design. Embroidered and decorated cabinets will suffer more damage and wear faster than flat models. In the same way, the accessory crowd that will occupy the counter and the table will not do any more than making your job difficult. Instead of a stuffy kitchen with lots of accessories, it is suggested that one chooses a simpler and minimal kitchen.
Whether you are careful when you cook in the kitchen, even the steamed meals will form dirt and oil layers on the corners that you will never expect. For this reason, decorative items that are less susceptible to contamination and wear are highly recommended. For example, choosing more robust curtains instead of delicate fabric curtains that do not come to frequent washing, choosing the uncoated ones instead of fabric-coated chairs, can ease your cleaning load.