7 common kitchen mistakes every Filipino household make

Products made from quality materials are a must for a commonly used space such as a kitchen. If you do not want to have to renovate the decoration every few years, you should choose durable and quality materials. For example, when choosing a counter, it is necessary to pay more attention to the material apart from the style and color. You should investigate the disadvantages of the material you choose and make the choice accordingly. Solid wood and wooden countertops can be drawn and burned, marble countertops can leave stains on acidic foods and chemicals, machines with epoxy finishes can be drawn, granite countertops are extremely robust, but color and pattern are limited and the price is slightly higher. It would be best if you make a choice considering all these features.