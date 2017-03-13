Your browser is out-of-date.

Two bungalows with plans perfect for the Philippines

Single family home
Bungalow is a classic and traditional family home. It's stylish but it still looks cozy and homey. Today, we are showing you two bungalows you can choose from in case you're overwhelmed with all the choices out there. Let's take a look.

Yellow bungalow

This yellow bungalow with red roof stands out in a sea of houses. The wide garage in front makes the property looks spacious. Adding a calming and relaxing feel is the landscape architecture highlighted by the stone path and greenery.

Floor plan for the yellow bungalow

We can see how ideal this house is for a family. There is a master bedroom and two bedrooms for the children. The living room, dining room, and kitchen are part of an open concept layout, which is perfect for when the family spend time together.

White bungalow

We are seeing the second bungalow from behind. Here, we get to appreciate the backyard and a more decorated garden. The all white house with red roof looks stylish and cozy at the same time.

Floor plan for the white bungalow

The main difference of the second bungalow is its separate kitchen layout. This is a good idea if the family wants something more organized. Like the first one, it also has a master bedroom and two bedrooms for the children.

If you like this house, you should check out a spacious house for the big modern family.

12 rustic elements that give your home more character
