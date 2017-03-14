Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A beautiful and bright home with interiors you'll adore

ieth inolino homify ieth inolino homify
Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

A house could be spectacular if you let it surprise you. At first, this simple looking house with a minimalist facade may seem like just any other house. But if you walk around and see how it looks from behind, you're in for a pleasant surprise. And when you go inside, it is nothing like you have ever imagined! Are you ready to be amazed?

Facade

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Terrace
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This is how the house looks from outside--small, simple, and modest. The fence looks quaint and charming. The door and windows are just like any other. But wait until you see what lies ahead.

Rear facade

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style houses
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Wow! Did you ever picture something like this behind the house you saw earlier? The rear facade looks chic and stunning. The garden is a mix of rustic and country. Together, they are picture perfect!

Living room

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Living room
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

The living room's design is minimalist with a touch of country. The double height ceiling is just gorgeous! Every thing adds up from the fireplace to the hanging lamps to the cozy chair.

Dining room and kitchen

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Kitchen
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

With white walls and huge windows, the dining room and kitchen look as spacious as the living room. We love how natural light floods the entire house and makes it cozy and tranquil. 

Bedroom

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style bedroom
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

This house got a lot more chic with the French door that opens to the garden. The burgundy colored wall also adds luxury to this relaxing bedroom

Bathroom

Haus Woltersdorf, Müllers Büro Müllers Büro Classic style bathroom
Müllers Büro

Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro
Müllers Büro

Timber adds the rustic elegance to the bathroom. We can also see how spacious the bathroom, enough room to give character to this space!

If you like this article, check out a cozy home with a lot of class.

Two bungalows with plans perfect for the Philippines
What do you think about this article?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks