A 55-square-meter home with four bedrooms (and we've included the plan!)

If you're into rural styles or bucolic havens with all their lovely wooden textures and if you also dream of an economical yet beautiful in and out construction, then you're in for an exciting revelation. With just a total area of 55 square meters, this cabin-like home already includes four bedrooms! Imagine how wonderful and peaceful it must be to live in a natural environment where on top of it, you get to have a comfortable and stunning home. Doesn't that make you want to explore the countryside? So go on and inspect this architectural wonder for a bit.
A billet house is inspired from the living quarters of soldiers. Of course, modern architecture and design have innovated on the concept by using more pleasant and family-friendly furnishings and structural aesthetics. These houses can be called
log houses which come from coniferous trees like pine and spruce. Timber can also be used. When it comes to these wooden houses, most would hesitate on choosing them because of a belief that it's susceptible to fire. On the contrary, these materials are quite durable not just in cases of fire but also during natural disasters.
Log houses last longer with lesser maintenance compared to reinforced concrete which is vulnerable and can deteriorate due to moisture build-up. Some well-made log houses can even last more than 200 years! Aside from that, its heat and sound insulation is also quite high. On top of these is that you get the benefits of using natural materials which aren't harmful at all to the environment, unless of course your logs have been products of irresponsible logging.
It's quite logical to say that when you utilize natural materials to construct your home, you also get a naturally beautiful appearance. Let's go back to the actual look of this log house.Only dark green and brown colors this exterior but in no way does that simplicity appear mediocre because it highlights even more the lush surroundings. The roof fashions a gable style but skylights adorn the surface which allow more light inside and give a starry spectacle at night. To keep things interesting, the architects added a second-floor balcony and small terrace by the entrance. When you do decide on having a log home, keep in mind the solid concrete base of this house which had been styled with a rocky texture.
On the first level you will find living and dining areas, a kitchen, a bathroom, and a bedroom that with two beds.
Three bedrooms fill the second floor with one of them being a master bedroom. Remember that this is merely a 55-square meter house and to think that it has all these amenities for such space is quite a good deal.
