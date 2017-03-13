A comfortable home worth less than ₱500,000

Most of us, if not all, have seen those large containers loading cargo or awaiting shipment on a shipyard. But really, how many Filipinos today have seen these same containers be used as a house? Of course if you've seen one then this obviously isn't news. If you haven't, then it's a wonderful time to get to know this container home made out of steel, aluminum, and fiber structure which spans an area of 14.876 square meters! Let's get to it.
Versatile enough to serve as a residence, an office, a beauty salon, and other purposes, the container priced at New Taiwan $266,715 or about 400K in Philippine Peso was designed to be a warm house that would effortlessly connect with its surrounding natural environment. Outside lies a dainty terrace with boxed palm plants. Simply unfold your recliner chair and enjoy the view.
The exterior has got a glass door that conveniently allows light inside without the trouble of giving free passes to pesky insects or raindrops. Like ordinary houses, this one incorporates a tiny window for ventilation which surely does quite a lot in conditioning dwellers as much as adorning the facade. In terms of the interior, the architects maximized the limited space and were able to accommodate a bedroom, a kitchen, and toilet inside.
To enliven the structure, the designers used hot red against a cool blue and white combo. Doesn't this remind you of those vibrant Lego pieces kids enthusiastically played in the nineties? The glass door here is apparently paired with glass windows that bring no less than lightness and brightness to the container. Otherwise, there might be higher chances of claustrophobia if it weren't for these transparent wonders.
See other eco-designs in our site to inspire you with upcycled projects like this container home.
Solid wood serves as a flooring material inside. The red-coated surfaces from the outside are apparently ventilation structures that again, keep the interior conditioned. If you haven't actually known that this is a cargo container, it would be quite understandable to mistake this entire room as part of an ordinary house. Then again, it's a part of this container home. On a side note, the sink here is composed of steel and glass materials.
Here's an opposite view of the interior. Strangely ordinary? It's actually ready for occupancy and the creamy color palette is just the perfect canvas to different interior designing and decorating possibilities.
The bathroom is quite small but essential and functional amenities like the shower, toilet, and sink make up for it. Other than that, it's clean and sophisticated thanks to the consistent creamy palette which makes for a happy personal time!
Basic, practical, and convenient aptly describe this design plan. Take a look at some of the designs applicable to this particular container.
Styled as a compact home, this one is complete with a kitchen, a dining area, a living area convertible to a bed space, some storage space, and of course a bathroom. Add in the contemporary interior decoration like the wall-mounted shelves and this overqualifies smart living.
The multi-purpose area of the previous design can be turned into an office that's also equipped with the things you need plus a small snack bar. It's ideal for professionals like lawyers, architects, and production companies.
Some salons fare better than others simply in terms of design. This one features salon-style pretty design and function with its two barber chairs, two full-length mirrors, a reclined seat for washing hair, and of course a bathroom!
Here's another visual treat. Check out the world's best container homes.