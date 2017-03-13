A simple eco-friendly bungalow with cozy wooden interiors

Warm, pleasant, and traditional best describe the facade. Its earthy colors allow us, and any bystander for that matter, to feel all cozy and likewise the house to seem so at peace with its surroundings. The cladding combines concrete and wooden surfaces meeting every now and then with wooden planks.

The small terrace on the front and its parallel wooden framed windows recall Japanese architecture. And when the night approaches, the soft yellow lights inside come to life emphasizing the rustic charm of the house.