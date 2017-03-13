A simple eco-friendly bungalow with cozy wooden interiors

Let's take a quick trip to Japan where an energy-savvy and absolutely minimalist bungalow stands as a gentle reminder to switch to a more environmentally-friendly yet weather-resilient housing. For starters, the professionals used solar panels that seamlessly blend with the house's design. The structure also brings together wood, bamboo, and concrete to achieve a simple but beautiful home which you might consider living in after reading this ideabook. So go on and find out more about it.
Warm, pleasant, and traditional best describe the facade. Its earthy colors allow us, and any bystander for that matter, to feel all cozy and likewise the house to seem so at peace with its surroundings. The cladding combines concrete and wooden surfaces meeting every now and then with wooden planks.
The small terrace on the front and its parallel wooden framed windows recall Japanese architecture. And when the night approaches, the soft yellow lights inside come to life emphasizing the rustic charm of the house.
Being in a lush environment definitely serves as inspiration for this house to harness properly its territorial advantages. Other than maximizing the stunning scenery, the house harnesses the sun's energy to power its electrical needs. But while some have solar panels sticking like eye sores on their roofs, the ones here have been positioned carefully and aesthetically to blend with the roof's style. Check out some of our solar power contractors to broaden your knowledge about using solar energy in your own house.
Lo and behold, a Japanese interior! It's authentic too (other than being in Japan) because of the shoji or sliding doors, the browns of wood and bamboo with little white elements, and the minimalist design. Of course, the wide glass windows and these particular set of sliding doors allow more natural light in which is another clever way of lessening your electrical consumption. Perhaps we can also say that being authentic here is about being sincere about your environmental efforts.
The high ceiling here has exposed sturdy beams with intersecting columns which in no way disturb the visual beauty of the space. Besides, the clean combination of white and this type of brown is undoubtedly classic. Explore Scandinavian interior designs to convince yourself. Yellow light fixtures are also brilliant lighting solutions to emphasize the warmth of wood and to keep you relaxed.
Coordinating with the rest of the interiors, this bathroom uses the same lovely wooden backdrop with the enhancement of modern bathing amenities and the spectacular outdoor view from the glass windows.
On side of the house is this narrow corridor covered by a lean-to roof. Sure, it's got an inclined plane but it isn't so steep to keep you from utilizing it as an ideal spot for musings. In that case, prepare some tea, throw in a recliner chair, and proceed with your early morning musing.
