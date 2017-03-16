This small home exudes countryside warmth

Flaunting a classy mix of concrete and wooden elements, this family home truly is a charmer. And while it exudes that distinct French countryside charm, this house is located in Japan and is actually the work of Japanese construction company Art Cafe. Adding to its cozy and comfortable interior, this property's island location offers a view of the surrounding mountains and forests, providing its dwellers that all-too-important connection with nature. Intrigued? Let's take a virtual tour of this exceptional project.