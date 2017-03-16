Your browser is out-of-date.

This small home exudes countryside warmth

homify_PH homify_PH
- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.03 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Terrace Wood Wood effect
Flaunting a classy mix of concrete and wooden elements, this family home truly is a charmer. And while it exudes that distinct French countryside charm, this house is located in Japan and is actually the work of Japanese construction company Art Cafe. Adding to its cozy and comfortable interior, this property's island location offers a view of the surrounding mountains and forests, providing its dwellers that all-too-important connection with nature. Intrigued? Let's take a virtual tour of this exceptional project.

Refined architecture

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.03 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Country style house White
You can never go wrong with the classic combination of a gable roof, wooden shutters, hints of brick, and white-and-brown palette. Though more on the traditional side, the home exhibits a touch of modernity with its asymmetrical facade.

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.03 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Terrace Wood Wood effect
Plenty of space for cooking and living

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.03 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Kitchen Wood Wood effect
Inside, a spacious cooking, dining and living area beckon. Thanks to its large windows, which occupies almost the entire length of the wall, this room offers enough natural light for the day. The cooking area consists of a long kitchen lined with dark wood paneling and a working stone of light stone. The experts made sure that the kitchen is high on functionality to meet the requirements of more ambitious cooks.

Bathroom in country house style

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.03 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Country style bathroom White
The bathroom is the epitome of chic, countryside charm. Decorated with wooden pieces of furniture and light brown tiles, this room is additionally provided with many small details. The blue-yellow tiles give the room a very rustic finish, which is reinforced by cast-iron accessories like the playful toilet paper holder.

Spacious covered terrace

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.03 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Country style garage/shed White
To the side of the home is a covered terrace, which serves a garage, as well as an area for gatherings. We love the use of dark wood, giving it that coziness you always want to come home to. 

Glass meets wood

- French Country Style・フレンチカントリースタイル No.03 -, 株式会社アートカフェ 株式会社アートカフェ Terrace White
As an extra treat, the interior offers a spectacular view of the nearby mountain landscape. Did you love this home as much as we did? Then you'll love our article on a charming and cozy home in the suburbs, too! 

No, Thanks