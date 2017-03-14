A farmhouse in the province with fabulous interiors

Together with nature, peaceful houses enhance the comfort of life and can inspire those who want to build a home. So, for those who desire a peaceful life is this beautiful house settled in a rural area in the capital of South Korea. The project, featuring a warm atmosphere and a family home, is designed by Yun Seong Housin, a magnificent architectural group. Let's get to know this wonderful family house you certainly won't forget.
For those who are bored with the city life, a farmhouse dream can be adorned with a view of the beautiful nature close to the forest. These are contrasting items in front of the detached house and red brick wall coverings in light tones. The cradle roof in neutral gray tones contrasts with the facade. With its breathtaking forest landscape and spacious garden area, the residence will appeal to those who are seeking a peaceful and serene life.
The minimalist approach in decorating is used to create a spacious atmosphere with open flooring. Brick wall space and the natural textures come together to add tone and depth in the focal point of the room. In addition to the large windows that take natural light uniformly, lighting elements and ceiling decorations are carefully affixed to provide a bright atmosphere. The house with the rural style items used a stove model fireplace comforting each inhabitant with a nostalgic breeze. These create a blend of the modern and minimalist home style decorating.
Wooden floors, natural textures, and elegant lighting elements stand out in the dining area. It suggests such a great idea for those who are interested in an open-plan design. You can divide the areas according to their functions, with the partitioning of the living space and the dining area, without the need for dividing walls. In home decorations that are worn in white, the warmth of natural textures and woods is utilized in the shades of yellow light to get rid of the cold effect.
This one is a cozy kitchen where pastel colors are used intensely for those who are interested in rural style kitchens. In small areas, pastel colors have a refreshing effect on the eyes and they also tend to make space appear larger. Rural style kitchen cabinets, wooden kitchen elements, and other items used in the floors always consider natural items and lighting in order to come up with an attractive kitchen. Decorative wall shelves and cabinets used in kitchen cabinets and cabinet doors are among all the other aesthetic elements.
Elegant bedroom decoration, contemporary and modern designs may mean less of accessories and more on wall textures. The house is quite remote from the countryside style. Its wall designs actually gave it a modern touch on the space.The bed area, in particular, should be the area where an ideal atmosphere is prepared for a quality sleep, which requires a calming effect from its surrounding atmosphere. The serene tones of the mavin offer stylish alternatives for bedroom decor, while the use of wood warmth and natural textures makes it easy to create an atmosphere of peace. It is important to pay attention to the correct and measured lighting elements for a calm atmosphere in the bedroom. Bedrooms make a difference when facing an exquisite view of nature.
The bathroom was quite stylish and modernly furnished. In addition to the bright brown wall coverings, wood is used with ceilings and cabinets. For the warm and peaceful atmosphere of the bathroom where dark colors are used, you can place the natural texture of the warm but sturdy texture of woods. A divider wall was used as a screen separating the basin area from the shower area. With accurate and moderate lighting, bright wall ceramics create a brilliant and elegant atmosphere.
A place of abode is a sanctuary. As we journey each day to find that place we can call our own, the realization that city life may have given us what we need, would always end up in a question,
but what are cities full of empty people?