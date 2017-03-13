5 ways to protect your home from termites

Termite infestation is damaging and devastating to a home. Aside from the damage in property, it will cost you thousands of pesos to do repair and replacement. Here are some tips that will help you eliminate termites and keep them from coming back.
Most termite infestations come from structural wood having direct contact with the soil. This direct contact provides termites access to food and moisture, and eventually, entry to the house. Plan the architecture of your house carefully to avoid this situation.
Dark and damp places are the favorite spots of termites. Wet wood is their home. Check if there are holes or crack around the walls of your house as this can be an exit hole for the termites.
Termites and moisture are a match made in heaven. Check for leaking faucets, water pipes, and air conditioning units.
Termite tunnels will leave blisters and cracks. This is a sign that termites have created colonies on the wall.
Your house may have hidden natural openings where termites can enter. The best way to protect your home from termites is with termiticide. This is a worthwhile investment for your home.
