Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A charming home you wish were yours

Dayan Buensuceso—homify Dayan Buensuceso—homify
Back to Front, The Wood Window Alliance The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
Loading admin actions …

An elegant home that stands wonderfully alongside a natural environment is for some of us a dream. But dreaming is as valid as breathing so we're helping those of you to picture out and even actualize owning a classy home such as the one we're proudly featuring in this ideabook.

Simply beautiful

Bi-fold doors The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

Bi-fold doors

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

White, browns and of course, greens color the terrace. It's all thanks to the finely made wooden walls and floor plus the complementing white furnishings and other elements. Other than these, using glass windows and folding doors allow much light inside. Remember, this houses's surrounding landscape already provides more than enough visual delight so you can never go wrong with being simple and clean on your architecture and even interior design.

A panoramic view

Exterior with deck The Wood Window Alliance Terrace Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

Exterior with deck

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

Expansive and all-embracing to its natural surroundings, this house is absolutely ideal for the nature-lover with a big family.

Wooden exterior

Front door The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Blue
The Wood Window Alliance

Front door

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

Surely our contentment of this house is reflected by the owner's smile. And why shouldn't we be contented when the wooden cladding looks so wonderful with its contrasting shades of brown and natural wooden texture? The whole design just oozes with countryside warmth and comfort.

Classy charm

Sitting room The Wood Window Alliance Living room Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

Sitting room

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

High ceilings and a white to light brown palette provide an airy or breathable atmosphere in the interiors. The simple yet classic choice of furnishings also enhance the casual luxury here.

Living room luxury

French doors The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

French doors

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

Here's a better picture of the living room where plush seats readily await your presence. Note also the minimal and quaint ornaments used to decorate the area like the flowers on top of a crate coffee table. In terms of lighting, as we've mentioned earlier, glass windows and the double-glazed timber French doors here make it easier for natural light to pass through. 

Kitchen and dining room

Dining room The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

Dining room

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

An absolutely spacious kitchen allows room for movement and makes it easier for one to prepare food. The light color palette continues here and the surrounding windows boost the whole positive vibe going on. A neutral toned dining table and chairs, on the other hand, serve as lovely canvases to the healthy and scrumptious meals prepared in this home.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Bedroom furnishing

Bedroom window. The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors Wood Grey
The Wood Window Alliance

Bedroom window.

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

Here's a peek into one of the bedrooms. Unsurprisingly, this one has an earthy or neutral background adorned by equally down-to-earth and cozy furnishings and decorations.

A fairy tale element

Half glazed stable door The Wood Window Alliance Modern windows & doors
The Wood Window Alliance

Half glazed stable door

The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance
The Wood Window Alliance

And look! They incorporated a Dutch door with a wider glass panel top half which sort of brings you back to those fairy tale houses. Its design blends well with the picturesque sophisticated cabin in the woods-theme of this lovely house.

Torn between wood or cement? Check out this ideabook that helps you decide on which material is better for your home.

A three-floor dream house for Filipinos with narrow lots

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks