A charming home you wish were yours

An elegant home that stands wonderfully alongside a natural environment is for some of us a dream. But dreaming is as valid as breathing so we're helping those of you to picture out and even actualize owning a classy home such as the one we're proudly featuring in this ideabook.
White, browns and of course, greens color the terrace. It's all thanks to the finely made wooden walls and floor plus the complementing white furnishings and other elements. Other than these, using glass windows and folding doors allow much light inside. Remember, this houses's surrounding landscape already provides more than enough visual delight so you can never go wrong with being simple and clean on your architecture and even interior design.
Expansive and all-embracing to its natural surroundings, this house is absolutely ideal for the nature-lover with a big family.
Surely our contentment of this house is reflected by the owner's smile. And why shouldn't we be contented when the wooden cladding looks so wonderful with its contrasting shades of brown and natural wooden texture? The whole design just oozes with countryside warmth and comfort.
High ceilings and a white to light brown palette provide an airy or breathable atmosphere in the interiors. The simple yet classic choice of furnishings also enhance the casual luxury here.
Here's a better picture of the living room where plush seats readily await your presence. Note also the minimal and quaint ornaments used to decorate the area like the flowers on top of a crate coffee table. In terms of lighting, as we've mentioned earlier, glass windows and the double-glazed timber French doors here make it easier for natural light to pass through.
An absolutely spacious kitchen allows room for movement and makes it easier for one to prepare food. The light color palette continues here and the surrounding windows boost the whole positive vibe going on. A neutral toned dining table and chairs, on the other hand, serve as lovely canvases to the healthy and scrumptious meals prepared in this home.
Here's a peek into one of the bedrooms. Unsurprisingly, this one has an earthy or neutral background adorned by equally down-to-earth and cozy furnishings and decorations.
And look! They incorporated a Dutch door with a wider glass panel top half which sort of brings you back to those fairy tale houses. Its design blends well with the picturesque sophisticated cabin in the woods-theme of this lovely house.
