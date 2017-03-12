Your browser is out-of-date.

6 benefits of solar panels for your home

Projekt domu Astrid II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
As our non-renewable resources are known to decline in the coming years, we must consider the shift to renewable sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower. The most popular and easily accessible is solar energy because it doesn't require an elaborate setup and it can easily be used in homes. Solar energy has several advantages that don't only benefit home owners but the society and environment as well. Here are some benefits that will make you install solar panels in your roof in no time!

1. Excellent source of renewable energy

Projekt domu Astrid II G2, Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG Modern home
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG
Pracownia Projektowa ARCHIPELAG

Solar power is a renewable source of energy that can produce electricity as long as the sun exists. As the sun is available everywhere on Earth, there's a pretty good chance that the supply will last. The mighty sun is a consistent and constant source of power.

2. Saves the environment

Solar electric system ZeroEnergy Design Modern home Grey
ZeroEnergy Design

Solar electric system

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Burning fossil fuels destroy the Earth's ozone layer. Solar energy, on the other hand, uses energy that is already available. It not only saves energy but it also stops the devastating effects of global warming.

3. Can be easily installed

Green Roof & Solar Panels ZeroEnergy Design Modern home Orange
ZeroEnergy Design

Green Roof & Solar Panels

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Installing solar panels does not require heavy work. You don't even need wires, cords, or power sources to install them on rooftops. Ask your architect on how to distribute the panels around the house for maximum sun exposure.

4. Good savings

Southern elevation with solar electric system ZeroEnergy Design Classic style houses White
ZeroEnergy Design

Southern elevation with solar electric system

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Using solar power saves you money. We live in a tropical country where sunlight is free and readily available. Why would you pay thousands for an electric bill?

5. Low maintance

Modern Cape Cod house with fiber cement and shiplapped cedar siding ZeroEnergy Design Modern home Red
ZeroEnergy Design

Modern Cape Cod house with fiber cement and shiplapped cedar siding

ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design
ZeroEnergy Design

Solar panels does not require a lot of maintenance. It can run for a long time without major tweaking. When needed, you can just add more solar panels easily.

6. Energy security

Outspan, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall The Bazeley Partnership Modern home
The Bazeley Partnership

Outspan, Widemouth Bay, Cornwall

The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership
The Bazeley Partnership

When you use sustainable and renewable energy, you gain independence from expensive energy providers. The company would increase its rate. Fossil fuel would run out. But the sun will still be free and it will always be there.

For other tips on building your home, check out wood or cement which material is better for your home.

