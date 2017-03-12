5 stunning two-storey homes in neutral colors

La Rioja, this house's name, came from the famous wine-producing province of La Rioja in northern Spain. Its plum and neutral tones simply exude that earthy or sweet and scented characteristics of wine. Other than getting the benefit of teasing throats and taste buds, this building also visually mesmerizes with its dimensional design, leafy ornaments, and more than enough glassy surfaces. We can't think of a more visually-stimulating and thirst-quenching two-storey home than this.

See these 4 beautiful two-storey homes with plans too!