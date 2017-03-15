A wooden house that radiates style and comfort

Although the building is two floors, the upper floor is not completely covered. On this count, the residents benefit from the high ceiling space in the living room. Thanks to the large opening directly facing the rear garden, daylight hours provide natural light from the outside in. As for the decoration… We see a white sofa, a coffee table and a rug in the living room. You can try to match the black and white color of the kilim with the star pillows on the sofa. Coffee table made of marble and wood stove adds to the full detail of the wood structures of the house.