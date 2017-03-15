A wooden house that radiates style and comfort

Today's project features a home that reflects the personalities residing in it.The interior design is an adoption of a mixed version of a modern and industrial style with elements of the classic style. The project is characterized by the intensive use of balanced structural features with a mixture and the unique kind of wood materials.Japanese architectural designs were pointed in details.
The first thing you see is the clear white wooden ceiling from within that complements the design on the roof of the house. As you enter the patio which is shed by a structure entirely made of wood, it literally brings you to a wide inviting ambiance of an interior structure which has a high ceiling and large windows that tend to maximize its space allowing one to enjoy rich flow of light and air.
The anterior portion of the house showcases the garage whose roof extends from the main building that could accommodate at least two vehicles. The wider space which is not covered by the roof could be developed into an array of green and luscious variety of shrubs and herbs where the family could enjoy the fresh air within its surroundings. As one enters the home, the red color of the door brings into completion the intriguing awning of the entire view.
The unique angular position of the terrace which has an unnoticeable access near a wall suggests privacy. This also makes full use of the space in the garage upward.
When we step inside the red building door, we immediately feel the spirit of the house. The house reflects many styles at the same time, from decorative ornamentation to the use of wood in different shades. In sum, we can call it a witty and contemporary work for the project.
Although the building is two floors, the upper floor is not completely covered. On this count, the residents benefit from the high ceiling space in the living room. Thanks to the large opening directly facing the rear garden, daylight hours provide natural light from the outside in. As for the decoration… We see a white sofa, a coffee table and a rug in the living room. You can try to match the black and white color of the kilim with the star pillows on the sofa. Coffee table made of marble and wood stove adds to the full detail of the wood structures of the house.
Adjacent to the living room, we see the corridor and the bedroom doors on the top floor. In detail, the fun elements attract attention. For example, all the room doors, including the building door, are made of wood, like the house itself. And each one with different colors. Again, one will notice that the top railings do not move across any part of the house, in the form of wire mesh.
Since the building is an open plan, there is a dining room and kitchen across the hall. The dining table, consisting of a bench and two chairs, is entirely made of wood. Under the table there is a black and white colored rug that breaks the monotony of the wooden structures, giving it a different touch. Traces of industrial style in the house decoration are evident. For example, items that reflect the style of industrial lamps and bricks used in kitchen countertops. Apart from that, the small work table next to the wall behind the dining table also looks fun.
The kitchen consists of two countertops and is compatible with the general decoration of the house. Despite the plain wood look on the pan and the bed, the wood is painted with whitewashed walls to accent the wood background. In addition to the open kitchen shelves, the rope ceiling lamps and raw concrete used on the countertop, are again in an industrial style.