A simple home for a relaxing rural life

Built for a retired couple, this house takes great inspiration from the comfort and love that they have shared between themselves and to their children. The professionals particularly chose to avoid flamboyant decoration but instead went for rustic charm and simplicity to truly capture that comfortable life this couple deserved. And even if the couple's children have emigrated to other countries, this house is still equipped and ready to welcome them whenever they decide on coming back home. See how the professionals tailor-fitted this house to the needs of their endearing clients.
Symmetrical design sets off the classic appeal of this house. The sides are identical and they feature the smooth wooden cladding adorned by wall-mounted lamps that look sophisticated alongside the glass windows. These centralize on the entrance which includes a lovely, small porch. On the other hand, a neat lawn and a few ornamental shrubs give a wonderful punch of green to this picture. We also like the curved driveway or path walk leading to the door.
This living space directly welcomes guests who'd most likely be drawn to its stone wall and fireplace. Of course, that fireplace won't be necessary here in the Philippines so perhaps you can instead mount shelves on this stone wall. In any case, the material and its texture just evoke a countryside vibe. To complement that are these cozy furnishings and lovely accessories. Isn't this just charming?
The dining room is not just confined to the indoors. For this house, it extends outdoors. Inside, the dining set is made of wood and it's pretty timeless alongside the accessories. From here, you can simply look over by the glass window to find the sophisticated dining area where the couple and their family can also enjoy a few grilled meals through that stone-clad grilling area.
Even if we've only got a couple living here, the professionals went the extra mile by making the kitchen spacious and complete with a lot of storage cabinets. And apparently, it's just conveniently within a few steps from the dining table! We have a feeling that the natural light from the window also gives an additional visual effect to the scrumptious meal that the couple would heartily prepare.
Wallpapers are always interesting additions to bare walls. For this bathroom, the classy purple and white go very well with the black and white amenities.
Elegant spells every corner of this master bedroom. Other than that, the furnishings especially the different fabrics in their neutral and classic textures and that ceiling fan just remind you of quiet afternoons. Surely, the couple is all bundled up and cozy both day and night here.
Now here's our favorite. The outdoor dining area you had a peek at earlier is actually a part of this charmingly rustic terrace with its stone and gray tile surfaces. Just picture a family with the lovely elders sharing a good meal and conversation in this adorable area.
If you liked this article, don't miss our post on box-shaped homes for people with small lots!