A three-floor dream house for Filipinos with narrow lots

The worst thing you can do when building your home is not maximize space. A narrow lot should not limit you in achieving the kind of house you want. With a good interior architect, you can plan your home accordingly. Here is a house to inspire you.
The narrow space is addressed by having the kitchen and the dining room next to each other. This open space concept allows you to save space while maintaining the stylish look of the house. Having two different sets of hanging lamps indicates two separate areas, and thereby distinguishing the two rooms from each other.
This hanging table offers a smart solution for small spaces. Notice the display counter by the window that also serves as a storage space.
Even a narrow space can give you an elegant bedroom like this one. To give depth and area to the space, lighting fixtures were strategically placed. Doesn't the mood feel luxurious?
If you think the bedroom exudes luxury, wait until you see the walk-in closet. It even has a vanity mirror for the ultra elegant vibe!
