A three-floor dream house for Filipinos with narrow lots

Modern home
The worst thing you can do when building your home is not maximize space. A narrow lot should not limit you in achieving the kind of house you want. With a good interior architect, you can plan your home accordingly. Here is a house to inspire you.

Facade

The modern design of this house is evident with its cubic layout. From here, we can also see how the property is maximized, allotting space for a two-car garage. Having two balconies also gives you the impression that the house is bigger than it is.

Open space

The narrow space is addressed by having the kitchen and the dining room next to each other. This open space concept allows you to save space while maintaining the stylish look of the house. Having two different sets of hanging lamps indicates two separate areas, and thereby distinguishing the two rooms from each other.

Office space

This hanging table offers a smart solution for small spaces. Notice the display counter by the window that also serves as a storage space.

Bedroom

Even a narrow space can give you an elegant bedroom like this one. To give depth and area to the space, lighting fixtures were strategically placed. Doesn't the mood feel luxurious?

Walk-in closet

If you think the bedroom exudes luxury, wait until you see the walk-in closet. It even has a vanity mirror for the ultra elegant vibe!

For more home inspiration, check out the 11 creative home ideas you can try in the Philippines.

Top 5 of the week: All your dream homes in one place!
